Press Release

The Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) will offer low-cost blood screenings at its six locations throughout the entire month of June.

The affordable health screening includes a comprehensive blood screening for $40.. This test covers glucose, BUN, creatinine, albumin, sodium, potassium, chloride, carbon dioxide, calcium, total protein, total bilirubin, ALT, AST, alkaline phosphatase, cholesterol, triglycerides, LDL, HDL, TSH, CBC, and HgbA1C. Additional screenings for PSA (prostate-specific antigen) and TST (testosterone) are available for $18 and $20, respectively. Participants will receive their test results by mail along with educational materials. It is recommended to schedule an appointment with a healthcare provider to review the results.

Screenings will be available at ACRMC, located at 230 Medical Center Drive in Seaman, Ohio, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Additional screening hours are available at ACRMC Family Medicine locations in Mt. Orab, Georgetown, West Union, Winchester, and Peebles from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Appointments are not necessary for the screenings.

For the comprehensive blood screening, a 12-hour fast is recommended (only water and scheduled medications). Diabetics should consult their physician before fasting.

As part of the month-long initiative, ACRMC will host a Health Fair on Saturday, June 7, from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Seaman campus. With over 50 vendors, low-cost blood screenings, and a variety of free health checks, this is the perfect opportunity to take control of your health and catch potential issues early.

To learn more about the low-cost blood screenings or the June 7 Community Health Fair, please call (937) 386-3400 or visit acrmc.com.