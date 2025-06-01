Submitted News

Quiz teams from several churches have been involved in monthly Bible quiz competitions in the Lucasville, Waverly and West Union areas from October to April. Our goal for this exciting ministry is to get young people into the Word of God, and to get the Word of God into the young people. Top teams from all three locations participated on May 9 in an Olympic Bible Quiz playoff. Winning teams received trophies and their participants received gold, silver or bronze medals.

The May 9 results were:

Senior Bible Quiz: First Place- Colleen Meyer and Nathan Meyer from Evergreen Baptist Church; Second Place- Adam Nelson from The Word Church; Third Place- Amira Laasaddi, Jannah Laasaddi, and Emerson Miles from Waverly Baptist Temple.

Junior Bible Quiz: First Place- Lillee Detty, Beka Triolo, and Vinny Triolo from Hilltop Mission Church; Second Place- Callie Clark, Adam Durham, Gage Moritz, Braxton Smith, and Brayden Smith from Coles Boulevard Church; Third Place- Andrew Meyer, Elizabeth Meyer, Timothy Meyer, Colt Ritchie, and Shelby Ritchie from Evergreen Baptist Church Team A.

Primary Bible Sword Drills: First Place- Ryan Clere and Abigail McNutt from Rocky Fork Community Church; Second Place- Elizabeth Meyer, Luke Meyer, Timothy Meyer, Colt Ritchie, Nate Ritchie, and Seth Ritchie from Evergreen Baptist Church; Third Place- Elijah Frost from Bethesda Christian Church.

Junior Bible Sword Drills: First Place- Andrew Meyer, Titus Meyer, and Shelby Ritchie from Evergreen Baptist Church; Second Place- Emma Smith from New Life CU Church; Third Place- Caden Hodge from The Word Church.

Senior Bible Sword Drills: First Place- Morgan Clere and Gracie Stephens from Rocky Fork Community Church; Second Place- Colleen Meyer and Nathan Meyer from Evergreen Baptist Church; Third Place- Aliyah Bolen from New Life CU Church.

Attendance Awards: Coles Boulevard Church, Evergreen Baptist Church, and Swauger Valley FWB Church.

This quiz program is a ministry of InFaith, with missionaries Jody and Beth Stevens. If your church is interested in becoming involved next season, or if you have any questions, please contact Jody and Beth at (740) 981-9287.