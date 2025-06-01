Ernest Cleve Enz, 80 of Rarden, passed away on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was born on January 11, 1945 in Portsmouth to the late Eugene Samuel Enz, Sr and Carla Pendelton Enz. He was united in marriage to Diann Morgensen Enz of Otway.

Also surviving are his daughter, Janene (Robb) Howard of Lucasville and her children, Jordan Gambill and Makenzie Howard; son Matt (Ginger) Enz of Hurricane, West Virginia and his children, Parker Enz and Myla Enz; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by his son Allen Enz and his siblings, Ramona Enz Mason and Eugene Samuel Enz, Jr.

Ernie was a 1962 graduate of Northwest High School. He was a member of the Operating Engineers for 35 years until his retirement. Ernie was a faithful member of the Rarden Community Church. He was a pillar in the community. He was affectionately known and was a shining light in the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. His journey on this earth was one marked by love, compassion, and unwavering faith in God. His passing has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends and many more whose lives were touched by him.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m on Friday, June 6, 2025 at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway with Pastor Larry Wendle officiating. Burial will follow in the UP Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home in Otway.