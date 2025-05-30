By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

A time of transition and renewal is underway at the Adams County Shelter for the Homeless. On May 13, during its regular board meeting, the shelter’s board officially named Stephanie Mashburn as the new director, following her service as interim director after the retirement of longtime leader Char Brown. Mashburn assumes the role at a significant moment in the shelter’s journey, coinciding with the long-awaited renovation of the shelter’s kitchen—a vital centerpiece of its operations.

The shelter, which moved from Blue Creek to West Union in 2010, underwent a major renovation at that time to better accommodate residents. Now, fifteen years later, it has completed another transformative project: the complete remodeling of the kitchen. The upgrade was not merely cosmetic—it was about sustaining the heart of the shelter’s mission.

From the time of its move in 2010 until the present year, “this kitchen served as a vital hub, providing hearty meals to 200 families three times a day, seven days a week,” said Holly Johnson, President of the Adams County Shelter for the Homeless Board. Over the years, the kitchen became much more than a place where food was prepared—it was a cornerstone of daily life for residents, a space filled with community and care.

The new kitchen is a culmination of years of anticipation, planning, and collaboration. Johnson described it as a space “filled with the aroma of freshly cooked food and the joyful sounds of laughter and conversation, ready to continue its mission of care and support for those in need.” The renovation wasn’t possible without substantial community support. A generous grant from The Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund, a partnership between The Nature Conservancy and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, played a key role in funding the project. The fund specifically supports initiatives that benefit Adams County and recognizes “the importance of safe and adequate facilities for those in need.”

In addition, a crucial endowment from the late Father Ted Kossee helped bring the kitchen remodel to life. A long-time board member and committed advocate for the shelter, Kossee’s legacy lives on in the work his gift helped accomplish. As Johnson noted, “His commitment to the shelter and its mission has left a lasting legacy.”

Mashburn steps into her new role at this symbolic and practical turning point. Her leadership follows the tenure of Char Brown, whose retirement marks the end of a significant era for the shelter. The Board of the Adams County Shelter for the Homeless acknowledged Brown’s impact in a formal statement, saying, “The Board of the Adams County Shelter for the Homeless would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Char Brown for her dedicated years of service to the shelter. Her commitment and tireless efforts have made a significant impact on the lives of those in need, and we are truly thankful for her compassion and leadership throughout her time here.”

Brown’s leadership was defined by deep compassion and unwavering dedication to the shelter’s residents. Under her guidance, the shelter continued to evolve, meeting the growing and changing needs of the community it serves. The newly remodeled kitchen now stands as a tribute to the enduring efforts of leaders like Brown, supporters like Kossee, and the community that continues to invest in the shelter’s mission.

As the shelter turns toward the future under Mashburn’s direction, it does so with renewed purpose and strengthened resources. For Johnson and the rest of the leadership team, this moment is about more than just physical improvements—it’s a testament to what a united community can achieve.

“When many individuals collaborate, even the heaviest tasks become manageable,” Johnson stated. “It truly takes a supportive community to turn seemingly impossible dreams into attainable realities.”

That sense of unity and shared purpose has long defined the work of the shelter. From volunteers to funders to the residents themselves, the shelter has always drawn its strength from the community that surrounds it. Johnson expressed her deep appreciation for the kindness and commitment shown by so many over the years.

“The phrase ‘thank you’ often feels insufficient when expressing genuine gratitude, as it may not fully capture the depth of appreciation one feels for someone’s kindness or support,” she said. “A simple expression of thanks can hardly convey the profound gratitude we have for the actions that touch our lives, leaving us wanting to articulate our feelings in a more meaningful and heartfelt way.”

With the kitchen renovation completed and a new director at the helm, the Adams County Shelter for the Homeless is poised to continue its mission with renewed energy. The work ahead is never easy, but with a legacy of leadership like Brown’s, the enduring generosity of supporters, and the commitment of a capable new director, the shelter stands ready to meet the challenges of the future—and to continue providing not just shelter, but hope, for those who call it home.