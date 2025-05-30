By Julia McCane-Knox

Step into a rainbow of fun this summer as the Adams County Public Library kicks off its Summer Reading Program with a splash of creativity, critters, and curiosity! Whether you’re a budding artist, an animal lover, a trivia champ, or just looking for a good time, our libraries are bursting with vibrant programs that will add bold brushstrokes to your summer days. From live animals to flowerpot painting, from toddler playtime to teen gaming, there’s something colorful for everyone. Grab your shades and your library card; it’s time to Color Our World!

Make way for Zoomies! Our furry, feathered, and scaled friends are on the move! Family Traditions Animal Adventure will showcase the amazing ways animals use color to shine and survive. Join us at the Peebles Library on Monday, June 2, at 2 p.m., or catch them at the North Adams Library at 5 p.m. These shows are open to all ages but limited to 100 attendees each. Come early and prepare to be amazed.

Feeling inspired? Create your own masterpiece at Brushstrokes by the River on Monday, June 2 at 3:30 p.m. at the Manchester Library. Supplies are limited, so registration is encouraged.

Let your imagination spill onto the sidewalk during Outdoor Chalk Painting at the North Adams Library on Wednesday, June 4 at 1 p.m. Kids ages 6 – 11 can brighten the pavement with color. In addition, teens ages 12 – 18 can take part in Chalk Pastel Creations on Thursday, June 5, from 1 – 3 p.m., using vibrant pastels on black paper.

Add a splash of color to your garden during Flowerpot Painting on Friday, June 6 from 1 – 3 p.m. at North Adams Library. Open to all ages, this drop-in craft is full of imagination!

The Manchester Library has two upcoming events for adults. Unwind with Coloring Club on Friday, June 6 at 2:30 p.m., or test your knowledge at Art Trivia on Thursday, June 5 at 2 p.m. Bring your friends and compete for bragging rights!

At the West Union Library, tweens can dive into String Painting during Crafternoon on Thursday, June 5 at 3 p.m. Then join us for Teen Game Time on Saturday, June 7 from 11 a.m. – noon, followed by Minecraft at 3 p.m. for ages 6 – 11. Build, play, and explore with friends!

Don’t miss our vibrant Storytimes, where young readers build early literacy skills, expand their vocabulary, and prepare for kindergarten through stories, songs, and creative exploration. Join us for ABCs of Art Storytime at North Adams Library on Tuesday, June 3 at 11 a.m. Enjoy Art History Storytime at Peebles Library on Wednesday, June 4 at 11 a.m., and experience the magic of Rainbow Storytime at Manchester Library on Wednesday, June 4 at 11 a.m. and again on Thursday, June 5 at 5 p.m. Explore rhythm and movement at the Performing Arts Storytime at West Union Library on Thursday, June 5 at 11 a.m. For even more hands-on fun, don’t miss Playtime in the Library at Manchester Library on Wednesday, June 4 at 3 p.m., where preschoolers can explore, imagine, and play through sensory and social activities.

This summer, whether you’re painting, playing, reading, or roaring with the Zoomies, we invite you to explore, imagine, and grow with us. Go to adamscolibrary.org for more library news. Call the library to learn more about these events. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591