Press Release

The Ohio House of Representatives recently passed Keith’s Law, legislation to enhance first responders’ ability to assist individuals with special needs during emergencies, announced State Representative Justin Pizzulli (R-Scioto County).

House Bill 144 will establish a voluntary statewide database for special needs individuals to share relevant and vital information with first responders in advance of a crisis. This information will be shared with each county 9-1-1 system which will be required to provide appropriate information to first responders when dispatched to provide services, ensuring responders are best prepared to provide potentially life-saving assistance to the person in need.

“Individuals with disabilities may require unique responses during emergency situations and we have a responsibility to best equip our first responders to do so effectively,” said Pizzulli.

The database will be administered by Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities in partnership with the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Keith’s Law awaits consideration from the Ohio Senate.