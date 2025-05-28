Adams County will be welll represented at regional meet

Peebles senior sprinter Brandon Rayburn was a double winner at the district track meet, bringing home titles in the 100M Dash and the 200M Dash, breaking his own school record in the 200M. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It has been a banner spring for many of the local track and field athletes, but maybe none so much as Manchester senior sprinter Madison Dunn. After dominating her three events on the local level all season, Dunn moved on to the postseason last week, competing in the Division III District Track Meet, hosted by Oak Hill High School.

Running in the 100, 200 and 400 Meter Dashes, Dunn brought home a Triple Crown, crowned the district champion in three events and advancing on to this week’s regional meet. but she was not alone in having the term “District Champion” in front of her name as the county produced a total of eight district champs in all, individual and relay teams, including Peebles senior sprinter Brandon Rayburn winning the district in the 100M and 200M Dashes.

Dunn won the 100M Dash in a time of 12.88, the 200M in a time of 26.80 and the 400 in a time of 59.75, while Rayburn took the 100 with a time of 11.42 and the 200 with a time of 22.59 (breaking his own school record). Also qualifying for the regional meet in the Boys 100M was Manchester’s Amillion Brown who placed fourth with a time of 12:04. In the Boys 400M Dash, Manchester’s Joel Blythe qualified for the regional with a fourth place finish (54.46).

After winning his fourth consecutive Southern Hills Athletic Conference championship in the Boys Discus, North Adams’ Caleb DeAtley added a district title with a championship throw of 132’10”. Peebles’ Wyatt Smart will also be competing at the regional after placing fourth with a throw of 119’3”. DeAtley will also be part of the regional competition in the Boys Shot Put, finishing third in the district with a toss of 41’11”.

In other field events, North Adams’ Kaleb Eldridge moves on to the regional meet after finishing third in the Boys Long Jump with his best effort of 20’7.5”, while Bella Gray from North Adams placed third in the district in the Girls High Jump (5’2”), punching her ticket to the next round. Moving on to regionals in the Girls Discus will be North Adams’ Eden Bosko, fourth in the district with a throw of 110’5”. In the Boys High Jump, a pair of countians moved on to regionals, North Adams’ Ian Raines second in the district at 5’10” and Peebles’ Cooper Meade third at 5’8”.

In the distance events, North Adams junior Beau Hesler is the district champion in the Boys 800M Run, topping the field with his time of 1:55.86 and will be joined at the regional meet by teammate Dalton Pence who placed third with a time of 2:02.93. In the Girls 800M Run, Manchester’s Madelyn Napier qualified for regionals, finishing third with a time of 2:40.33 and will be joined by North Adams’ Anna Armstrong, who finished fourth (2:41.48). In the Girls 3200M Run, West Union’s Stella Rhonemus moved to the regional meet by placing fourth overall (12:54.36).

North Adams produced another district champion as Coy Fogle won the Boys 300M Hurdles in a time of 42.79 and in the Girls 300M Hurdles, North Adams’ Bella Gray moves on to regionals with a third place finish and a time of 51.09 while West Union’s Jocelyn Hall moves on by finishing fourth with a new school record time of 51.37. Hunter Raines from Manchester placed third in the Boys 110 M Hurdles (18.2) to advance to the regional meet as did teammate Mason Gilliam who finished fourth (18.43) in the same event.

In the district relays, Adams County sends a trio of district champions on to the regional meet. The West Union Girls 4 x 800 quartet of Lydia Armstrong, Sadie Armstrong, Stella Rhonemus and Ella Shupert won the district title with a time of 10:43.64, while North Adams produced a pair of relay champions. The North Adams Girls 4 x 400 relay team of Jaida Harrison, Anna Armstrong, McKenna Shelton and Bella Gray brought home a district championship with a time of 4:24.19, and the North Adams Boys 4 x 400 team consisting of Coy Fogle, Dalton Pence, Ian Raines and Beau Helser won the district with their combined time of 3:32.16. Also qualifying for the regional meet in the Boys 4 x 400 was the Manchester foursome of Joel Blythe, Ronnie Elam, Ryan Butcher-Raines and Braylan Roberts , who placed fourth overall (3:42.26).

In the Boys 4 x 100 Relay, Peebles (Elijah Gammon, Damien McCann, Brandon Rayburn and Cooper Meade) advanced to the regional meet by finishing second with a time of 45.97, joined by Manchester who placed fourth in a time of 48.35 (Amillion Brown, Ronnie Elam, Korey Gray and Hunter Raines). In the Boys 4 x 200, Peebles will also be advancing as the team of Gammon, Meade, McCann and Wyatt Stepp crossed the finish in third place with a time of 1:37.64. Also moving to the regional meet will be the North Adams Girls 4 x 100 team of Kinsley Fogle, Addison Ormes, Jaida Harrison and Bella gray, who placed second in the district with a time of 53.81.

The West Union boys were the only local team not at Oak Hill as they are classified in Division II and instead traveled to Washington Courthouse where the Dragons came out with one regional qualifier, Jakab Thompson plceing third in the Boys High Jump with is best effort of 5’10”.

Berths in the OHSAA State Track Meet in Columbus will be on the line this week as all of the athletes highlighted above will be traveling to Heath High School on May 28 and 30 to compete in the Division III regional meet. West Union’a Thompson will be at Muskingum University on May 29 for the Division II regional meet.