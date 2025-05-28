The inspection of the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge (US 62) at Maysville has been extended until next week. The bridge will remain temporarily closed through June 6.

The extension is necessary to complete in-depth examinations of the structure’s main suspension cables. The work requires the outside covering to be removed so cameras can be used to check individual wires, which has taken longer than expected.

Crews have been working on and over the structure since April to inspect steel beams, cables and other components to ensure the bridge’s continued safety. Due to narrow lane widths, the bridge’s length and complexity of inspection work, traffic restrictions were not feasible and the bridge had to be temporarily closed.

Motorists should continue using alternate routes until the inspection is complete, such as detouring to the nearby William H. Harsha Bridge (US 68) three miles west of Maysville to connect between Kentucky and US 52, US 62, or US 68 in Ohio.