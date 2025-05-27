By Joyce Porter and Patsy Roberts

I hope you had a wonderful Memorial Day weekend. It is a great time to remember our ancestors and those who served our country.

Everyone who would like to be part of the Homecoming Festival committee is welcome to attend meetings. I think we have the entertainment all scheduled and vendor applications have been mailed. If you are interested, you can call Patsy or post on Facebook “Winchester Caramel Festival”.

On June 11 at 10 a.m., the Explore Adams County-Hikes will be sponsoring a hike in Cherry Fork. They will also have a pickleball education program for those of us who have not a clue on how to play. I will obtain more information and keep you posted.

On June 16, the Adams-Brown Diabetes Education Coalition will be sponsoring a “Diabetes Support Group” (meetings are on the third Monday of the month) at Adams County Regional Medical Center. Megan Rowe, Dietitian and educator, will be providing the education. Details can be found on Facebook, “Adams-Brown Diabetes Education”. Everyone is welcome to attend.

W3CU food and clothing pantry hours are 4:30– 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday each month. The next date is Thursday, June 19. If you are unable to come on Thursdays to Compassion Closet, please call the church at (937) 695-0025 to schedule an appointment. Clothing donations can be brought in on Tuesday mornings, 9 – 11 a.m. We appreciate the folks who make donations of clothing or time by working in the food or clothing pantry. Stop by around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday to assist in serving. Visit us on Facebook at W3CU Compassion Closet.

The next Winchester Village Council meeting is Tuesday, June 10. The meetings are open to the public and you are invited to attend. If you have an agenda item, call Ashley in the Town Hall (937-695-0880) before 3 p.m. Friday before the meeting.

Winchester’s Past (Patsy Roberts): This is the last article in our series of the young men that were killed in action in different wars that were from Winchester. William Eugene Semple was born in Adams County, Ohio on September 9, 1948, the son of Donald Semple and Lola Hardin. He graduated from the Winchester High School in 1966. William (Bill) joined the army in 1969 and was sent to the Republic of Vietnam in October 1969. He was in Company A, 501st Infantry, 1st Battalion and 101st Airborne Division. Bill was killed in action on January 23, 1970, in the Thua Thien Province in Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Sgt. William Semple is buried in the Cherry Fork Cemetery in Adams County.

Information is due by Sunday evening and can be sent by calling (937) 205-2309 (leave a message) or by email at [email protected].