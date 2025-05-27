News Release

Southern State Community College recognized the graduating class of 2025 during its annual commencement ceremony held Friday, May 9 in the College’s Patriot Center.

The evening’s festivities began with an invocation provided by Patriot Campus Ministries member Brendan Bell of Clinton County, followed by the singing of the national anthem by Dr. Jessica Wise, Laura Brookes, and Michele Rout.

Southern State’s Board of Trustees Chair, Rachel Cummings of Adams County, along with Faculty Senate President Jody Bishop and College President Dr. Nicole Roades welcomed the graduates, their families, friends, and supporters.

“The graduates we are celebrating this evening have persisted in their commitment to earning a college degree or certificate,” said SSCC President Dr. Nicole Roades. “On behalf of the Southern State team, we could not be more proud of you and your accomplishment,” she added.

Of the 261 graduates in the 2025 class, 226 earned associate degrees and 45 were awarded certificates. They join the nearly 14,000 graduate and certificate holders before them. Also, 60 students who received their associate’s degree will be graduating from high school this spring through their participation in College Credit Plus.

Commencement speaker Mike Duffey, the 11th Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education, delivered an inspiring commencement address to the graduates. He encouraged the graduates to do things that are hard, do a bit more than others, and don’t burn bridges.

“I’m so proud of each of you for completing your education today,” Duffey noted. “You did something hard, and you should celebrate and take some time.”

He concluded his address by saying, “Do a little bit more in everything you do. When you show up for your job, look at what others are doing and do a little bit more. I promise you, if you do this, you will go far. And that is my wish for you. That this day is the beginning of a great journey and a great story of achievement in your life. A story you cannot predict today. A story that will change so much.”

Concluding the ceremony was the benediction provided by Phi Theta Kappa President and graduate Gretchen Boggs of Clinton County, followed by a confetti release marking each graduate’s achievement and a significant milestone–the College’s 50th Anniversary.