By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The streets of Manchester were filled with runners and walkers on Saturday, May 10 as the village hosted the annual Kory Franklin Redneck Run. honoring the memory of a young man whose life was tragically taken way too soon.

The overall male and female winners of the race were a pair of Manchester High School runners, Ryan Butcher-Raines and Emma Hurst. Following is a list of all the other age winners.

Boys 14 & Under: 1. Ryan Parker; 2. Robert King

Boys 15-18: 1. Ryan Mack; 2. Austin Jones

Men 35-39: 1. Jareth Roberts

Men 40-44: 1. Colin Smith; 2. Michael McKinney

Men 50-54: 1. Jeff Newman

Men 60 & Over: 1. Vic Bowman

Girls 14 & Under: 1. Josie Jones: 2. Maddie Easter

Girls 15-18: 1. Madelyn Napier; 2. Gabby Arnett

Women 19-24: 1. Maddie Lejzerowicz

Women 25-29: 1. Shyanne Tucker

Women 40-44: 1. Elizabeth McKinney

Walkers:

Male Under 40: 1. Remington Smith; 2. Luke Rigdon

Male 40 & Over: 1. John Franklin; 2/ Doug Mack

Women Under 40: 1. Tiffany Leasure; 2. Keisha Hughes

Women 40 & Over: 1. Vickie Bess; 2. Amber Smith