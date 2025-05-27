By Mark Carpenter
People’s Defender
The streets of Manchester were filled with runners and walkers on Saturday, May 10 as the village hosted the annual Kory Franklin Redneck Run. honoring the memory of a young man whose life was tragically taken way too soon.
The overall male and female winners of the race were a pair of Manchester High School runners, Ryan Butcher-Raines and Emma Hurst. Following is a list of all the other age winners.
Boys 14 & Under: 1. Ryan Parker; 2. Robert King
Boys 15-18: 1. Ryan Mack; 2. Austin Jones
Men 35-39: 1. Jareth Roberts
Men 40-44: 1. Colin Smith; 2. Michael McKinney
Men 50-54: 1. Jeff Newman
Men 60 & Over: 1. Vic Bowman
Girls 14 & Under: 1. Josie Jones: 2. Maddie Easter
Girls 15-18: 1. Madelyn Napier; 2. Gabby Arnett
Women 19-24: 1. Maddie Lejzerowicz
Women 25-29: 1. Shyanne Tucker
Women 40-44: 1. Elizabeth McKinney
Walkers:
Male Under 40: 1. Remington Smith; 2. Luke Rigdon
Male 40 & Over: 1. John Franklin; 2/ Doug Mack
Women Under 40: 1. Tiffany Leasure; 2. Keisha Hughes
Women 40 & Over: 1. Vickie Bess; 2. Amber Smith