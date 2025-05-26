Cecelia L. (Urton) Gulley, age 70 of Seaman, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on May 23, 2025. Cecelia spent her lifetime helping others both through her career as a LSW Counselor working with people dealing with drug and alcohol addiction and working with other AA members in her community in her 37 years of sobriety. She loved to spend time with her family, hiking, and sewing. She was an alumni of Southern State Community College, Wilmington College and Lindsey Wilson University.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy D. Urton and Beulah E. (Storer)Urton; husband Dennis Gulley; brother Thomas David Urton; sister-in-laws Barbra Urton and Maxine Urton; and nephews Christopher Urton, Rick and Randy Mertz.

She is survived by her two children, John Milburn, and Kimberly (Robbie) Mingua; grandchildren Tommy Milburn (Laura, his girlfriend), Kathrine (William) Chase and Aiden Stapleton; great grandchildren Cecelia Chase, Mazikeen Chase, Harley Milburn, and bonus great grand children Greyson, Kolson, Arya and Khyson; Sister Norma (Bill) Hasz; brothers Terry Urto, and Timothy Urton and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cecelia will be laid to rest at the Marble Furnace Cemetery in Peebles, Ohio with her husband Dennis.