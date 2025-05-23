News Release

Thirty-three graduates of Southern State Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program were recognized during a May 8 pinning ceremony at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro.

Graduate Lydia Longenecker of Clinton County opened the evening ceremony, followed by administrative greetings by SSCC President Dr. Nicole Roades and SSCC Dean of Health Sciences Dr. Julianne Krebs. During the pinning of graduates, friends and family members of nursing students were welcomed to join their loved ones on stage and present the graduates with the Associate Degree Nursing graduate pins.

Graduate Mikayla Simpson of Brown County led the lighting of the candle while the ADN graduates recited the Florence Nightingale Pledge. Closing remarks were delivered by graduate Alissa Duncan of Brown County.

The 2025 ADN graduating class includes:

· Adams County: Megan Black, Morgan Fancher, Shelby Fist, Krista Seaman, Kelsie Shideler, and Teauna Swayne.

· Brown County: Daniel Beard, Sierra Benney, Ruthie Cotes, Alissa Duncan, Michelle Mahaffey, Hallie Salisbury, Elmer Schrock, Mikayla Simpson, and Elizabeth Young.

· Clermont County: Gwen Furtwengler, Melinda Newman, and Emily Watson.

· Clinton County: Courtney Colley, Chloe Deck, Lydia Longenecker, Victoria Piatt, Mallory Warrington, and Amanda Winkler.

· Greene County: Skylar Seaman

· Highland County: Deegan Boris, Marissa Coder, Trinity Edenfield, Brooklynn Humphrey, Erin McCoppin, Bethany Shanks, and Kylee Walters.

· Warren County: Nene Pare

“We are excited to celebrate as the graduates enter nursing practice,” said Dr. Julianne Krebs, Director of Nursing at Southern State Community College. “This is a time of great opportunities for nurses. I encourage all to find the area of nursing for which they have a passion,” Krebs added.

Associate Degree Nursing Program applications are now being accepted for the Fall 2025 Semester. There are many pathways available to enter the health science field – STNA, LPN, and RN. For more information, please call 800-628-7722, Ext. 2640 or email [email protected]. We can help you explore opportunities and discover the “right” pathway. Connect with us today.