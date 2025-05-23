Marjorie Mae Scott, age 98 of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 22, 2025. Marjorie was born June 26, 1926 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Jackson and Ethel (Steward) Morrison. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jasper Scott; granddaughter Robin Scott; grandson Randy Baker; great granddaughter Nikki Chamblin; sisters Joyce Fields, Jackie Brown and Shelva Waldron; and daughter-in-law Linda Scott.

Marjorie was a member of the Germany Hill Church and worked at Welded Wire for 44 years.

Survivors include daughters Sharon Baker and Tom of West Union, Connie Ensor of Manchester and Barbara Grooms and Marty of West Union; son Garry Scott of Georgetown; sister JoAnn Stricklett of West Union; seven grandchildren; and several great and great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, with Boyd Young officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Morrison Cemetery.

You may sign Marjorie’s online tribute @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.