Joy took flight at the North Adams Library! During Storytime, patrons joined Library Programmer Jane for a special butterfly-themed story and released real butterflies into the world. A beautiful ending to a magical morning of learning and wonder.

By Julia McCane-Knox

As May winds down and summer approaches, the Adams County Public Library is ready to launch a colorful, creative, and fun-filled season! Check out our full lineup of events. We will be finishing up our ABC Storytimes, kicking off our Color Our World Summer Reading Program, offering free weekly meals for kids, and hosting special events like live animal shows and a writing workshop.

Please note, all branches will be closed on Monday, May 26, in observance of Memorial Day. We wish you a safe and happy holiday! Then Storytime will resume immediately after the holiday, as we wrap up the Alphabet series. Join us for Zero Storytime at the North Adams Library on Tuesday, May 27, at 11 a.m. On Wednesday, May 28, catch Zoo Storytime at 11 a.m. in Peebles or Manchester. Manchester will also offer an evening session on Thursday, May 29, at 5 p.m. Finally, Zebra Storytime takes place at the West Union Library on Thursday, May 29, at 11 a.m. These final sessions are a fun way to celebrate everything your little ones have learned.

Next, will be our big summer kickoff! The Color Our World Summer Reading Program begins Saturday, May 31. Sign up in person or use the Beanstack Tracker app to log your reading and earn prizes. Whether you’re reading 250 pages or 1,000, each tier unlocks fun incentives to keep you motivated all summer. And don’t forget the activity chart. Complete it to earn entries for the grand prize drawing and get rewarded with prizes when you complete a Bingo. Let’s begin your reading adventure!

Celebrate the start of Summer Reading with us at North Adams Library on May 31, starting at 10 a.m. Enjoy crafts, outdoor play, and sign up for the reading challenge. Then, head to the Manchester Library at noon or West Union Library at 3 p.m. for a wild adventure! Family Traditions Animal Adventure will present a live animal show where you’ll learn how animals use color in nature. These events are open to all ages and limited to 100 people per location, so come early. Your child might even score a delicious pizza prize, courtesy of a local pizzeria, during our weekly pizza drawing. The Zoomies events are sponsored in part by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Writers can also dive into something special. Join local author Carol Cartaino for a self-editing workshop at the Peebles Library, from 2 to 3 p.m., on May 31. Carol will share tips for refining your writing, whether you’re new to writing or preparing to publish. Stick around after the presentation for a Q&A session.

We’re feeding bodies and minds again this summer! Beginning June 2, we’ll once again offer free weekly shelf-stable meals for kids. Every Monday from 12 – 2 p.m., visit the Manchester, Seaman, Peebles, or West Union Libraries to pick up a week’s worth of grab-and-go meals for children and teens ages 0 to 18. Guardians and caregivers can pick up meals for their children, as well. No income requirements apply, which makes this a valuable resource for busy families.

Make the library part of your summer! With storytimes, reading rewards, animal adventures, writing workshops, and free meals, the Adams County Public Library is your place for fun and learning. Visit our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news or call us if you have any questions. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544