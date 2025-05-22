Rosemary Miller 68 years of Winchester, Ohio passed away April 29th, 2025, at The Hospice of Hope in-patient center in Seaman, Ohio. Rosemary was born December 30th, 1956, in Adams County Ohio, the daughter of Sarah Boldman and the late George Lemons. Rosemary is survived by her mother Sarah Boldman of West Union and brothers Paul and Roger Caplinger both of West Union. Rosemary is also survived by her children Angus J. and Jamie Lynn Stamper of Seaman, Jason Stamper of West Union, Brandi and Todd Polley of Winchester and Billy Hackworth of Mowrystown.

Rosemary will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Cain, Devon, Mahala, Jayson, Elizabeth, Preston, Ethon, Mikayla and Bj. She will also be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews Johny Sullender, Mary Redden, Leona Sullender, Rebecca Harrison, Mary grace Heil, Gary gamble, and Freedom Turner.

Rosemary is preceeded in death by her father George Lemons, sisters Jeanie Sullender, Betty Jean Luster, brother Martin Caplinger and a granddaughter Lauren Hackworth. We invite family and friends to join us in a Celebration of Life for Rosemary at The Decatur Community Building 10140 state route 125 on May 24th from 1:00-4:00 pm.