By Mark Carpenter
People’s Defender
Bragging rights were on the line at Lynchburg High School on Tuesday, May 13 as the Southern Hills Athletic Conference girls and boys track teams gathered for the 2025 SHAC High School Meet. Though Mother Nature provided a lightning and thunder delay during the action, the show wet on and resulted in some outstanding performances, especially from some Adams County Athletes and teams.
On the individual side, North Adams senior Caleb DeAtley made history as he became a four-time SHAC champion in the Boys Discus Throw with a winning effort of 133’5”. The county also produced a pair of sprinters who won title in three events. Manchester senior Madison Dunn continued her amazing senior season by sweeping the 100M Dash, the 200M Dash and the 400M dash. North Adams junior Beau Hesler matched that on the boys side, also taking the top spot in the 100, 200 and 400.
In the team standing, it was two tight races, both won by squads from North Adams. The North Adams girls won the SHAC Championship with a team total of 118 points, barely getting by Fairfield (115). Both of those races came down to the final event of the meet before being decided.
“I’m lucky to have a mix of seasoned athletes and freshmen this year, which has been a blessing because they complement each other’s strengths and compensate for each other’s weaknesses really well as a team,” said Kelly Boerger, head coach of the North Adams girls. “We earned points in every single event and at the end of the night, it was that collaboration and team effort that earned them the championship trophy. I told the girls earlier in the week that every single point would matter in this meet and they went out there and chased down every point they could and I couldn’t be any more proud of them.”
In the boys team standings, it was head coach Jeff Raines and his North Adams squad making it back-to-back SHAC titles, edging out second-place Peebles 140-137.
