Manchester senior Madison Dunn is a three-time SHAC champion in the 100M Dash, the 200M Dash and the 400M Dash, capturing first place in all three event sin last week’s conference meet in Lynchburg. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

North Adams’ Beau Hesler is the 2025 SHAC champions in three events at the recent conference meet in Lynchburg, winning the 100M Dash, the 200M Dash and the 400M dash. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

With his first place finish in last week’s conference meet, North Adams senior Caleb DeAtley is now a four-time SHAC champion in the Boys Discus event. (Photo by Patrice Yezzi England)

The Peebles boys finished as runners-up at the 2025 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Track Meet. Front row, from left, Braden McCann, Tanner Bennington, Wyatt Stepp, Hayden Browning, Grady Myers, Brandon Rayburn, Colyn Sims, Axlzander Cohorn-Hayes, Aidan Arrasmith and Calen Vogler; Back row, from left, Kash Hayslip, Chase Shoemaker, Wyatt Smart, Uriah Adkins, Coach Stone Crothers, Connor Gross, Asa Minton, Alexavier Scott and Ethan Chamblin. (Photo courtesy of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference)

The North Adams boys are the 2025 Southern Hills Athletic Track Meet champions. Front row, from left, Jake Thatcher, Isaiah Rosseler, Zach Jones, Jimmy Hickey, Cole Watters and James Work; Middle row, from left, Coach Jeff Raines, Cory Achor, Wyatt Johnson, Boston Crawford, Caleb DeAtley, Cameron McCann, Dalton Pence, Beau Hesler, Coy Fogle and Ian Raines; Back row, from left, Sune Herstron, Max Gray, Noah Roades, Jayce Rothwell, MAddox Martin, Kaleb Eldridge, Thaddeus Moore and Carson Davis. (Photo courtesy of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Bragging rights were on the line at Lynchburg High School on Tuesday, May 13 as the Southern Hills Athletic Conference girls and boys track teams gathered for the 2025 SHAC High School Meet. Though Mother Nature provided a lightning and thunder delay during the action, the show wet on and resulted in some outstanding performances, especially from some Adams County Athletes and teams.

On the individual side, North Adams senior Caleb DeAtley made history as he became a four-time SHAC champion in the Boys Discus Throw with a winning effort of 133’5”. The county also produced a pair of sprinters who won title in three events. Manchester senior Madison Dunn continued her amazing senior season by sweeping the 100M Dash, the 200M Dash and the 400M dash. North Adams junior Beau Hesler matched that on the boys side, also taking the top spot in the 100, 200 and 400.

In the team standing, it was two tight races, both won by squads from North Adams. The North Adams girls won the SHAC Championship with a team total of 118 points, barely getting by Fairfield (115). Both of those races came down to the final event of the meet before being decided.

“I’m lucky to have a mix of seasoned athletes and freshmen this year, which has been a blessing because they complement each other’s strengths and compensate for each other’s weaknesses really well as a team,” said Kelly Boerger, head coach of the North Adams girls. “We earned points in every single event and at the end of the night, it was that collaboration and team effort that earned them the championship trophy. I told the girls earlier in the week that every single point would matter in this meet and they went out there and chased down every point they could and I couldn’t be any more proud of them.”

In the boys team standings, it was head coach Jeff Raines and his North Adams squad making it back-to-back SHAC titles, edging out second-place Peebles 140-137.

