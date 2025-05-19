Matt’s Take

I know Kings Island is back open for the season, but there is no roller coaster quite like the Cincinnati Reds roller coaster (Sorry Beast and Diamondback lovers). I went from needing a mental break from the Reds a week ago (teasing) to Cincinnati being back at .500 and being within striking distance in a matter of days.

With the Pirates upcoming and the Cubs back at home this weekend, this is a massive week for the Redlegs. Somehow, Cincinnati has managed to avoid Paul Skenes in the rotation again and have a massive opportunity to keep this winning streak alive. I’ve repeated this same statement each week: “Want to win the NL Central? Then you have to beat your divisional opponents.” Find a way to secure two series victories in a row against Pittsburgh and Chicago.

Remember when Cleveland wore those random shirts stating “Cincinnati is in Kentucky” when in the playoffs last year? No idea why that was needed, but I hope you enjoyed the sweeping in “Kentucky.”

Say His Name

Will Benson! Man, what a weekend from the AAA call-up who is taking advantage of every opportunity he gets. He is absolutely on fire and seeing the ball better than anyone in baseball right now. five home runs in four games, hard hit balls, major grabs in the outfield, and he is providing a spark that you haven’t seen over the last week from our club. It’s safe to say that he has power and should remain on this roster until proven otherwise. He is a fan favorite and it appears that he might be back to 2023 version of Benson that this entire region fell in love with.

In just 30 at-bats, he is batting .367 and has the third most home runs on the team. He has the third highest batting average in the limited amount of at-bats and I expect him to be the National League Player of the Week this week. He is destroying the baseball. Not to give advice to Pittsburgh, but maybe stay away from inside breaking balls to Will for now. I couldn’t be happier for Benson, as there isn’t a better human being that you will find in the game of baseball.

Benson since his return: 11-26, 5 HR, 2 doubles, 11 RBI, 3 BB, .423. Pretty good, huh?

Bullpen Shines

This bullpen has been used a lot over the last week and while I am sure many of them are exhausted, Tito managed the best series he’s managed this season against his former team over the weekend. He put winning first, stepped away from Chase Petty in this series (he will get his chance), and found ways for Cincinnati to stay in the win column. A lot of this credit goes to the brilliance of the bullpen, as all of them were ready when called upon. Cincinnati has the seventh most strikeouts from the pitching staff in the National League. Cincinnati also has the fourth best ERA in the National League just behind the Padres, Giants and Mets. Mey, Ashcraft, Rodgers, Pagan, Santillan, Suter, Barlow, and the rest of the crew have been absolutely stellar. When pitching is good, anything can happen.

Karen Forgus

As always, Matt’s Take wouldn’t be where it is without Karen Forgus, Chief Communications and Community Officer of the Cincinnati Reds. The community is lucky to have her working for the Reds and she exemplifies leadership. She continuously has been great regarding access to the ballpark for my column and has been a true blessing for my writing. Nobody and I mean nobody in professional sports has the hospitality that the Cincinnati Reds provide for their media.