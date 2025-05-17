SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
MacKenzie Stout
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Jacob and Crystal Stout
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Softball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Comradeship/The bonds I’ve made through sports
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Stress and pressure to perform, especially in a small town
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Breaking the West Union softball record for most wins since 2003
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Alice in Chains, Creed, Justin Bieber
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Italy
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Forrest Gump”, “My Girl”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Reba, Law & Order
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Driving around and listening to music
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Taco Bell
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Reba McIntire or LeBron James
FUTURE PLANS:
Going into the trades