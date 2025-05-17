SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

MacKenzie Stout

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Jacob and Crystal Stout

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Comradeship/The bonds I’ve made through sports

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Stress and pressure to perform, especially in a small town

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Breaking the West Union softball record for most wins since 2003

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Alice in Chains, Creed, Justin Bieber

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Forrest Gump”, “My Girl”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Reba, Law & Order

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Driving around and listening to music

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Taco Bell

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Reba McIntire or LeBron James

FUTURE PLANS:

Going into the trades