Hobert L. Crase, age 81 years, of Lynchburg, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 15, 2025. Hobert was born November 29, 1943 in Wolfe County, Kentucky to the late A.C. and Mary (Dunn) Crase.

Survivors include one daughter, Pamela Pollitt of Lynchburg; one son, Chris Crase and Billie of West Union; grandchildren, Bo Blanton and Jessica, Seth Blanton annd Kristina, Zachary Crase and Sara and Makayla Vice and Shawn; great grandchildren, Emerson Blanton, Daisy Blanton, Ember Crase, Elizabeth Crase and Robert Crase.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 11 a.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Jason King officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at the funeral home from 5 – 7 p.m. with Masonic Services at 7 p.m. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

You may sign Hobert’s online tribute at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.