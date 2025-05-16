By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

As spring blossoms across the rolling hills of Adams County, a deeper and more pressing cause is taking root this May—Mental Health Awareness Month. With the support of local leaders and health organizations, Adams County is embracing this national observance and encouraging citizens to not only acknowledge mental health challenges but to engage in meaningful steps toward wellness for themselves and others.

On May 5, the Adams County Commissioners issued an official proclamation recognizing May 2025 as Mental Health Month in the county. In a statement issued by the Board of County Commissioners, they emphasized the direct link between a person’s surroundings and their mental well-being, underscoring the importance of stable and supportive home environments. The proclamation highlighted how communities—through collaboration among businesses, schools, healthcare providers, and individual citizens—can promote mental wellness and support efforts that prevent and treat mental health conditions.

The proclamation stressed that early and effective interventions make it possible for individuals facing mental health issues to recover and lead fulfilling lives. It also acknowledged that everyone shares in the responsibility of fostering mental health awareness and wellness. By formally recognizing the month, the Commissioners called on all sectors of the community to deepen their understanding of mental health, to engage in prevention strategies, and to advocate for accessible services for those in need.

Mental health affects every individual regardless of age, background, or life circumstance, but it often goes unspoken—especially in rural areas where stigma and limited access to care can present significant barriers. This month provides a crucial opportunity to change that narrative, to open doors to conversations that reduce stigma, and to educate residents about the signs and symptoms of mental health conditions.

One critical message being echoed throughout the county this month is that mental health struggles are not a normal or inevitable part of aging. While older adults may face challenges such as loss, isolation, or physical illness, emotional and psychological distress should never be brushed aside as “just part of getting older.” These struggles are valid, and more importantly, they are treatable. With proper support, older adults can continue to thrive, maintain meaningful connections, and enjoy a high quality of life.

One local program that is putting action behind these words is Adams County Regional Medical Center’s Senior Life Solutions, which is dedicated to serving the mental health needs of older adults in the area. This outpatient program focuses on individuals experiencing depression, anxiety, or emotional challenges related to aging or chronic illnesses. By offering a structured, supportive environment, Senior Life Solutions empowers older adults to regain a sense of stability and purpose.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Senior Life Solutions is encouraging residents to take simple but powerful steps: challenge misconceptions about mental health and aging, share stories to reduce stigma, support caregivers, and foster everyday connections. Checking in with a loved one, making a phone call, or listening with compassion can often be more impactful than people realize.

“Mental health awareness is just the beginning,” said Kelle Winkle, MSN, RN, Program Director of Senior Life Solutions. “Turning awareness into action means recognizing the signs of mental health challenges, supporting caregivers, and ensuring older adults in our rural communities feel valued and connected. Together, we can build stronger, more supportive environments for everyone.”

Caregivers, too, are receiving much-needed attention this month. Senior Life Solutions is spotlighting resources and tips to help caregivers tend to their own well-being, recognizing that their mental health directly influences the care they provide to others. Whether it’s through support groups, educational materials, or simply taking time for themselves, caregivers are being encouraged to practice self-care and seek help when needed.

Senior Life Solutions invites the community to learn more about depression and anxiety in older adults, to reach out to a caregiver or senior in their life, and to explore the services the program provides. If someone is struggling or unsure of how to begin their mental health journey, connecting with a healthcare provider or reaching out to the team at Senior Life Solutions is a meaningful first step.

Located at Adams County Regional Medical Center, Senior Life Solutions is committed to helping older adults regain emotional strength and resilience. If you or someone you know could benefit from the program, call (937) 386-3900 to learn more. This May, and beyond, let’s commit as a community to not only raise awareness, but to act—because mental health matters for every generation.