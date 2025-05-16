By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A regular season with some interesting possible endings is coming to a close and now it is time for the focus to move toward the postseason. With that in mind, the Southeast District has announced the district baseball tournament pairings, with play beginning next week. The three Adams County squads competing in the postseason will all be on the Division VI brackets, with West Union not participating in this year’s tournament.

Coach Trey Meade and the Manchester Greyhounds (10-4) are the #5 seed in Division VI and will be hosting a district quarterfinal contest on Tuesday, May 20. The Hounds will battle #12 seeded Beaver Eastern (3-11) at 5 p.m. for the right to move to the district semifinals, which will be played at South Point High School on May 29 at 6:30 p.m.. If the Hounds are in that semifinal match up, they will be facing the winner of #4 seed Huntington (10-7) and #13 seed Chesapeake (3-12).

”Our seed is about what I was anticipating,” said Coach Meade. “We knew going into the draw that we were going to have to face quality teams regardless of the seed. Excited to host the first round. It becomes ‘survive and advance’ at that point in time.”

Also in Division VI, Coach Brady Johnson and his North Adams Green Devils (5-9) are the #10 seed and will be on the road for their district quarterfinal contest, traveling to face #7 seeded Southeastern Ross (8-9) on May 20 at 5 p.m. The Devils fell to Southeastern 7-1 in their March 31 season opener and if they can reverse that outcome this time, they will move to a May 30 district semifinal at South Point, facing #2 seeded Symmes Valley (12-6). That game will have a 4 p.m. first pitch.

” We were close to where as a coaching staff we would get placed, going into the draw we thought we would be anywhere between a 7 and a 10 seed,” said Coach Johnson. “We have faced Southeastern earlier this season, so we know some things about them.

Finally in Division VI, Coach Troy Grooms and the Peebles Indians (4-11) are the #11 seed and will have a road game in the district quarters, traveling just across county lines to face fellow SHAC member, the #5 seeded Eastern Brown Warriors (8-6). If the Tribe cane pull of an upset, they too will be headed to South Point on May 30 at 6 p.m. to face the winner of #3 seeded Waterford (13-9)and # 14 seeded Ripley (2-13).

All of the Southeast District baseball tournament brackets for all divisions can be found at https://www.ohsaa.org/Southeast-Sports-Tournaments/Baseball.