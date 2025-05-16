By Julia McCane-Knox

You’re invited to a week filled with stories, science, and celebration at your Adams County Public Libraries. Whether you’re an avid reader, a curious preschooler, a teen ready for hands-on fun, or a parent looking for creative ways to engage your child, you can come to the library.

Start your week with a fascinating book and an interesting discussion at the Peebles Library Book Club. On Monday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m., dive into “The Overstory” by Richard Powers. Share your thoughts and explore the powerful themes of this award-winning novel alongside fellow readers. Before you leave, pick up “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn for the next discussion on Monday, June 23, at 5:30 p.m. If you enjoy thoughtful conversations and a welcoming atmosphere, this book club is the place for you.

Later in the week, treat yourself to good company and delicious book-themed snacks at the Novels and Nibbles Book Club at the North Adams Library. Meet on Thursday, May 22, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. for a lively conversation about “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid and pick up the next engaging book, “The Odor of Violets” by Baynard Kendrick for the next discussion on Thursday, June 26, at 5:30 p.m. If you prefer to read e-books or audiobooks, checkout Libby, the library app. All you need is your library card and PIN!

For your youngest learners, our Storytimes are bursting with energy and creativity. Preschoolers can explore the letter Yy through fun stories and songs. Yarn Storytime will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20, at the North Adams Library and again on Wednesday, May 21, at the Peebles Library. At the Manchester Library, enjoy Yellow Storytime at 11 a.m., and a second session at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, May 21. Then, take a cozy moment at Yawn Storytime at 11 a.m., on Thursday, May 22, at the West Union Library.

As school winds down, the fun is just beginning for children aged 6 – 11. Celebrate the last day of school at the North Adams Library on Wednesday, May 21 from 1:30 – 3 p.m. Kids will love our energetic outdoor games, including balloon challenges and Nerf gun fun. If crafts are more your style, stop by the Peebles Library at 3:30 p.m., the same day, for a creative mix of puzzles, crafts, and makerspace activities designed for kids. On Thursday afternoons, head to the West Union Library at 3 p.m. for Crafternoon! Each week offers something new for kids. Keep your imagination active and learn through science experiments, crafts, puzzles, or games.

Teens won’t want to miss a thrilling science experience at the Peebles Library on Thursday, May 22. From 3:30 – 5:30 p.m., get hands-on with our Elephant Toothpaste STEM Program. If you’re between 12 and 18, you’ll love this outdoor adventure into chemical reactions and foamy explosions!

No matter your age or interest, your local library is ready to welcome you with immersive and educational activities! Call us for more information: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news. We can’t wait to see you in the library!