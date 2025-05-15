Submitted News

The Susan Hattan Harper Memorial Scholarship, a prestigious award established in memory of Susan Harper, a dedicated educator who taught in the West Union schools for over 30 years, has been awarded to two exceptional seniors from West Union High School. This year’s recipients, Nathan Bayless and Ashlah Staten, will each receive $5,000 each to support their pursuit of higher education.

The scholarship, now in its fifth year, is presented by Susan Harper’s husband, Keith Harper, who also dedicated 30 years to teaching at West Union High School. The scholarship aims to honor Mrs. Harper’s legacy by supporting students who exemplify academic excellence, community involvement, and a commitment to their future goals.

Nathan Bayless, who holds a remarkable GPA of 4.0 and ranks second in his class, has been accepted to Miami University, Georgetown University and Colby College, where he plans to study finance or economics. Nathan’s application essay highlighted his ambition and dedication to his community:

“After graduating from college, I plan to work in either investment banking or consulting, as both fields allow me to pursue what I enjoy: problem-solving and finding correlation among numbers. Ultimately, even though I didn’t know Susan Hattan-Harper, I believe that I would represent her name and legacy well through my ambition and efforts, which will hopefully benefit the local area.”

Ashlah Staten, with an impressive GPA of 3.875 and a class rank of seventh, has been accepted to Rio Grande University, where she will pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Ashlah’s essay reflected her passion for nursing and her connection to the West Union community:

“My goal after graduation is to become a compassionate and skilled nurse who provides exceptional care, fosters trust, and builds strong, positive relationships with patients. I want to give back the care I received when I had to be in the hospital for an emergency surgery. I am a good candidate for this scholarship because I strive to do well in school.”

Keith Harper expressed his pride in continuing his wife’s legacy through this scholarship: “Susan believed in the power of education and the potential of every student. It is an honor to present this scholarship to Nathan and Ashlah, who embody the values Susan cherished.”

The Susan Hattan Harper Memorial Scholarship continues to inspire and support the next generation of leaders, ensuring that Susan Harper’s dedication to education and her community lives on.