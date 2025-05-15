SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Lily Reed
SCHOOL:
West UnionHigh School
PARENTS:
Sean and Bethany Reed
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Softball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The friendships that I have made
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The drama
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Coming into freshman year and winning more games in one season than in the years prior
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Colorado
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Titanic”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Grey’s Anatomy
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with friends and family
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Adele
FUTURE PLANS:
To become a Cosmetologist and specialize in waxing and scalp care