SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Lily Reed

SCHOOL:

West UnionHigh School

PARENTS:

Sean and Bethany Reed

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The friendships that I have made

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The drama

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Coming into freshman year and winning more games in one season than in the years prior

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Colorado

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Titanic”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Grey’s Anatomy

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with friends and family

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Adele

FUTURE PLANS:

To become a Cosmetologist and specialize in waxing and scalp care