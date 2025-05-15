Amy Kathyrn Baldwin Davis, age 54 years of Manchester, hio, passed away Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Amy was born July 20, 1970 in Adams County, Ohio to Ruby (Osman) and the late Samuel Baldwin Sr.

Survivors include her mother, Ruby Baldwin of Manchester; daughters, Sydney Emmons and Kevin of Florida and Josee Baldwin of Manchester; sisters, Vonda Chaney and Mike of West Union and Vanessa Gilliam and Jeff of Manchester; brother, Sam Baldwin and Angie of West Union; grandson Mason Sylas Emmons; and several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

