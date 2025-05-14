Peebles seventh grader Gemma Wilson competes in the Girls 1600M Run at the May 9 SHAC Junior High Meet in Manchester. Wilson placed fifth overall in the race. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

West Union’s Ethan Caldwell clears the hurdle on his way to a third place finish in the Boys 110 during last week’s SHAC Junior High Meet, held at Manchester High School. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Bright sunshine greeted the junior high girls and boys track teams from the Southern Hills Athletic Conference as they congregated at Manchester High School on May 9 for the annual conference track meet. It was an exciting evening for everyone involved and the team championships went to the Whiteoak girls and the Eastern Brown boys.

Though none of the Adams County teams finished in the top three of the team standings, a number of county athletes turned in scoring individual performances. The top eight finishers in each event scored points for their team (10,8,6,5,4,3,2,1) and following is a list of the junior high athletes from Adams County who were in the top eight (champions in bold).

Girls High Jump: 1. Katie Myers, Peebles (4’4”); 2. Lyrric Hanson, Manchester (4’4”); 3. Zaylee McClanahan, Peebles (4’4”)

Boys High Jump: 1. Fletcher Watkins, West Union (5’2”); 4. Jax Davis, North Adams (4’6”); 5. Ashton Ashworth, Peebles (4’4”)

Girls Long Jump: 1. Hayden Rideout, Manchester (17’2.5”); 2. Katie Myers, Peebles (14.5”); 4. Lillian Harper, North Adams (13’3.75”); 6. Dayzee Wheeler, Peebles (12’11.5”)

Boys Long Jump: 2. Caleb Phipps, Peebles (15’9.75”); 4. Dawson Souder, North Adams (14’7”); 7. K.J. McClary, Peebles (14’6.25)

Girls Shot Put: 4. Sophia Hall, West Union (27’11”); 8. Kendi Mason, Peebles (23’4”)

Boys Shot Put: 1. Jax Kingsley, North Adams (34’3”); 2. Walker Newman, Peebles (32’); 5. Brody Hall, West Union (30’); 8. Evan Alexander, Manchester (26’2.5”)

Girls Discus: 3. Annabelle Kitchen, Peebles (66’2”); 4. Leila Nichols, Peebles (54’4”)

Boys Disucs: 2. Jax Kingsley, North Adams (98’9”); 3. Walker Newman, Peebles (95’9”); 8. Joseph Burns, West Union (84’8”)

