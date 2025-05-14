By Sherry Larson

Prevention is an ongoing conversation and an ongoing effort. Many hope for, strive for and work to achieve safety for our youth. The Adams County Youth Prevention Coalition is a grassroots volunteer initiative committed to encouraging Adams County youth to steer clear of the dangers of drinking and tobacco/vaping. They hope you’ll join the conversation.

The Coalition was awarded the Drug Free Communities (DFC) grant, which went into effect in October 2024. Led by Director Tami Graham, it provides education and strategically plans prevention projects. The Coalition meets the first Monday of every month at noon in the FRS building, and specialty committees meet as needed.

Recent efforts in awareness and prevention included students from the Adams County Ohio Valley School District and Adams County Christian School signing the “Prom Promise,” and signs posted at or near each high school or venue in the county reading, “No REgrest. Stay Sober.” Manchester students also participated in a separate “Prom Promise” that was established there for some time. ACYPC conducted a drawing for $25 VISA gift cards for students from each school who signed the promise.

The Prom Promise stated,

“I pledge the following:

1. I pledge NOT to use alcohol and drugs on Prom night because I care about my friends, my family, and myself.

2. I pledge not to ride with anyone who has consumed alcohol or other drugs on prom night, and not to do so myself.

3. I agree that I will always wear a seatbelt.”

