By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Southern Hills Athletic Conference baseball action, county rival style, came to North Adams High School on May 6 as the Green Devils played host to the Peebles Indians. The Devils came in winners of two straight while the Indians were losers of three straight since defeating North Adams 3-1 on April 17.

On this day it was the Devils who drew first blood and in a big way, scoring four times in the bottom of the first off of Peebles starter Bradley Shoemaker. With one out, Trace Evans legged out an infield hit followed by a walk to Carsyn Raines. Cash Hupp bounced a ground ball to Peebles third baseman Nash Grooms, who stepped on third to force Evans for the second out. A Connor Young base hit to center plated Raines and Hupp and an ensuing single to center by Carson Osborne brought home Young to make it 3-0. The final run of the inning came when Osborne came across the dish on a base knock by Kaleb Eldridge.

Coming off a five-hit shutout win over Fayetteville, North Adams starter Carsyn Raines added to his scoreless inning streak by blanking the Tribe through five. In the meantime, his offense tacked three more runs to the home team’s lead. In the bottom of the third, with Shoemaker still on the mound for the Indians, Young was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for a 5-0 advantage. In the bottom half of the fifth, the Devils added two more, Young walked to lead off the frame, stole second, went to third on a passed ball, and scored on a line drive single to right by Osborne. A later base hit to left by Cooper Roush made it 7-0.

