Matt’s Take

I am nearing a Reds week-long mental break for my own well-being at this point, as decades of losing is finally coming to a head for not just me, but many life-long fans. The mediocrity, the lackluster at-bats, the unwillingness to make big moves, the bad signings, the stubbornness of Francona, and the overall well-being of this Cincinnati Reds team is once again damaging the morale before Mid-May.

It’s the same movie, kindly rewound like the old Blockbuster days and replayed for the Cincinnati region year after year. I’m tired. I’m exhausted. I just want winning baseball, as I love the Cincinnati Reds, but how many evenings can we all waste watching two-hit games? At some point, you’ll end up going insane, right?

Weekly Whine

My weekly whine of the Cincinnati Reds deserves a shipment of weekly wine, or preferably liquor at this point. Here we go:

· The Reds are second to only the Rockies in total strikeouts. How does this happen year after year? Chris Valaika, I had high hopes. Same results.

· Remember that huge win streak in 2023 when everyone got called up? I wish it had never happened. It gave the front office too much hope and helped them decide not to be too aggressive over the last two offseasons. Almost like the Bengals Super Bowl run.

· Change Elly to leadoff, force pitchers to pitch to him or have him as a running threat with no outs. Tito, I know you’re a World Series Champion. What am I missing here?

· Matt McLain and Spencer Steer, what on earth happened fellas? How long can this go on?

· 2025 is the 12th consecutive season where the Reds have a losing record at the 40-game mark. Holy Mediocre Batman!

· Chase Petty isn’t ready for big league pitching. Stop hurting the kid’s confidence and leave him be.

· It took this long for the organization to realize Blake Dunn isn’t a major league hitter?

· Elly De La Cruz has to start hitting extra base hits and has to start hitting in big situations.

· In 20 of 42 games, Cincinnati has scored less than 3 runs. Woof!

· Want to look up something scary? Look up the last time the Reds won a series after losing the first game and send me a text after you find out the last time that occurred.

Positives

· Connor Joe has joined the Reds and quickly made an impact in his first game with the team. Will he be the spark this team needs to get over .500? I don’t know, but I am willing to watch them try anything.

· There is plenty of time for things to turn around, but you can’t concede every fifth game in the meantime, as they deal with Hunter Greene’s injury.

· The White Sox are in town, which should give us all hope again (should).