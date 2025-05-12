John Richard Ruggles, 65, of the Wheat Ridge Community at Unity in Adams County, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. He was born December 29, 1959. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Richard Ruggles.

John is survived by his spouse, Laura (Thomas) Ruggles; one daughter, Tasha Renee (Curtis) Smith of Boonville, North Carolina; one brother, Rickey Joe Ruggles of Unity, one grandson, Jacob Tyler Smith; grandparents, John and Carlean Ruggles; and many nieces and nephews.

John served as township trustee for Oliver Township for 16 years. He was a kind, quiet man who valued honesty and family above all else. He was always willing to go the extra mile to help anyone he happened across. He will be sorely missed by his family and countless friends.

The Memorial Service is Sunday, May 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. at the Wheat Ridge Presbyterian Evangelical Church near Unity in Adams County, Ohio.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

