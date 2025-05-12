Deborah Ann Holt, 50, of Winchester, Ohio, died Sunday May 11, 2025 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Deborah was born February 28, 1975 in Cincinnati.

Deborah is survived by father, David Allan D’Avignon; mother, Carolyn Lois (Gardner) D’Avignon; one son, T.J. Holt and two daughters, Daisy Holt and Emmy Holt, all of Winchester; two brothers, Toby D’Avignon of North Carolina and Robert (Linda) D’Avignon of Louisiana; two sisters, Susan (Jeff) Ludwig of West Chester and Jaime (Ben) Castle of Cincinnati; and her best friend, Melanie Hermes of Green Hills.

The Visitation will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in West Union under the direction of the Lafferty Funeral Home.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

Post a condolence at www.LaffertyFuneralHome.com.