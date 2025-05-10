Adam L. Ralston, 46, of Bedford, died on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at UPMC Altoona Hospital. He was born on May 28, 1978, in Portsmouth, Ohio, son of Richard L. and Linda Kay (Atkins) Ralston of Milford, Ohio. On December 30, 2021 in Bedford, he married Larissa Rose, who survives, along with his step-daughter Emerson Estlow; a half-sister, Elizabeth Ann Ralston of Griffin, Goergia; his father- and mother-in-law, Joseph and Charlene Rose of Bedford; brother-and sister-in-law, Joshua and Megan Rose of Bedford; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Adam graduated from Bedford High School in 1996 and went straight into the Army, where he served in the 2nd Ranger Battalion. After discharge, he graduated from Central Washington University, with a degree in Sports Medicine and worked as a physical therapist. He spent 15 years deploying as a defense contractor in the Middle East and Africa and was currently working in support of those contracts.

Adam was a Master Mason from Eastern Star Lodge #55 F&AM in Franklin, Ohio; a member of Bedford Elks Lodge No. 1707, a lifetime member of the American Legion, Bedford Post 113, a member of the United States Parachute Association and belonged to countless other Veteran, hunting, fishing and outdoor organizations.

It was easier to ask Adam what he hadn’t done, rather than what he had. He played baseball and rugby in college and as a semi-professional for the Cincinnati Rugby Football Club. Throughout the years he raced motocross, rode bulls in rodeos, went scuba diving and rock climbing, and shot skeet and trap. He was a professional skydiver, certified as a Tandem and Accelerated Free-Fall instructor with more than 5,000 jumps, and was a member of Team Fastrax. Adam loved anything outdoors and was happiest when he was working on the farm or hanging out “at the river.” He also enjoyed skiing, golfing, fishing, fly fishing, hunting, archery, but especially hiking with his number one hiking partner, his beloved Labrador, Sage.

Memorial service will be held at the Rome Community Church in Stout, Ohio at 1 p.m. with Wayne Harper officiating.