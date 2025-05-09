By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

This summer, West Union’s own Noah Rinehart, a 12-year old sixth grader at West Union Elementary, will represent his community on a national stage as he attends the Junior National Young Leaders Conference (JrNYLC) in Washington, D.C. The week-long educational program brings together exceptional middle school students from across the country to build leadership skills, explore future careers, and experience immersive learning in the heart of the nation’s capital.

Noah was nominated for the honor by his science teacher, Amber Chamblin, who praised him for not only his academic achievements but also his outstanding character and natural leadership abilities. “She believes he has the potential to do really big things,” said Shawna Wolfe, Noah’s mother. “She told us that out of the last ten years of nominating students, only one other student has been able to attend. We feel very blessed.”

The JrNYLC is part of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs, which for over 35 years has provided students across the country with opportunities to grow, explore, and excel beyond the traditional classroom. Held at the University of Maryland and in various historic locations throughout Washington, D.C., the program challenges students to engage in real-world simulations, develop critical thinking skills, and collaborate with peers from diverse backgrounds.

Noah, who has a strong love for history, is particularly excited about the chance to visit the nation’s landmarks and deepen his understanding of the past. “Just being able to see everything Washington has to offer,” he said when asked what excites him most about the trip.

He is also looking forward to learning more about leadership and civic engagement, saying, “I think learning and giving back to the community is really important. People do a lot for us, and I think they deserve to have good things done for them too.”

Due to some medical needs, Noah will be participating in the day program of the conference and staying off-campus with his mother in a nearby hotel. While this adds to the logistical and financial demands of the trip, the community of West Union has stepped up in remarkable ways.

“We are already more than halfway to our goal for the tuition thanks to donations,” Wolfe said. “The support has been amazing. Local businesses and individuals have come forward to help, and it’s just been incredibly moving.”

One such supporter, Flock Dining, hosted a fundraiser raffle around Valentine’s Day to benefit Noah’s trip, helping to offset the program’s more than $3,000 tuition. Additional funds are still being raised to cover travel and lodging expenses, and Wolfe is continuing to seek support through community fundraising efforts and her part-time housekeeping business.

“It’s been humbling to see how people have come together to help make this possible for Noah,” she said. “We’re still working on ideas like bake sales or other events, and every little bit helps.”

Dr. Jan Sikorsky, Vice President of Education at Envision, emphasized the lasting impact the JrNYLC can have on students like Noah. “The Junior National Young Leaders Conference is a wonderful opportunity for ambitious young students to explore their interests outside the classroom and discover how to innovate and think creatively through hands-on immersive learning,” said Sikorsky. “Our students are challenged with real-world simulations and problems, working together to develop unique solutions and projects that bring life to their studies and career interests.”

Noah is already thinking about his future and the kind of leader he hopes to be. Inspired by his own classroom experiences, he has expressed interest in one day becoming a teacher. “Some teachers just ignore people,” he said. “I want to make kids’ lives better than that.”

For now, he’s focused on making the most of this summer’s opportunity and preparing for the transition to junior high. Though a bit nervous about starting seventh grade in a new building, he’s ready for the challenge—and with the poise and thoughtfulness he shows, few doubt he’ll handle it well.

“Noah opens doors for me, pumps gas for me—he’s just that kind of kid,” Wolfe said. “His teachers have told me that other students are starting to pick up his manners. He’s a role model, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Noah and his mother are hopeful that the remaining expenses will be covered in time for Noah’s departure later this summer. “If anyone feels led to help, we’re grateful,” said Wolfe. “But even more than that, we just want people to know how much we appreciate the kindness this community has shown us. It’s something we’ll never forget.”

To support Noah’s journey to Washington, community members can reach out directly to Shawna Wolfe or donate directly at https://give.envisionexperience.com/AkfSH5QdS9.