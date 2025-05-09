News Release

On Monday, April 14, the Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) recognized Ohio’s top students from across the state during the 36th Annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Awards Program, held at the Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel. The awards program, named in honor of Ohio’s 31st State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Franklin B. Walter, was established in 1989 by OESCA to promote and recognize outstanding student leaders for their academic achievement and service to their schools and communities. One senior from each county in Ohio was eligible to receive this annual honor.

Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) selected four senior high school students from Adams, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland Counties for their academic success and school and community service. Students were selected based on their school grades, test scores, activities, an essay detailing their short-term and long-term goals, both academically or professionally and personally, and a letter of recommendation from an educator or individual who positively impacted their lives.

Alanna Mays, Adams County recipient – Ms. Mays will graduate from North Adams High School and plans to attend Miami Farmer School of Business and major in Accounting/Marketing.

Ms. Mays wrote: “At the heart of all my goals is a desire to lead a life of purpose and service. I am committed to using my skills and passions to make a difference, whether through my career or by continuing to serve my community in meaningful ways. In both the short- and long-term, I aim to pursue academic excellence, develop professionally in ways that align with my values, and achieve personal growth by staying rooted in service.” SOESC Superintendent Mr. Curt Bradshaw said, “Ms. Mays truly represents the best of the best in the region, and I want to congratulate her on her many accomplishments. On behalf of SOESC, we thank you for being a leader for our future and wish you the very best.”

SOESC provides specialized academic and support services to school districts and other partners in Adams, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland Counties. Districts receive services from professional development, technology, support, planning, and administrative services that help improve student learning, enhance the quality of instruction, expand access to resources, and maximize operating/fiscal efficiencies. www.soesc.org.