News Release

On April 4, the Adams County Medical Foundation hosted their annual scholarship luncheon. The Foundation awarded six $1,000 scholarships and one $5,000 scholarship to students pursuing careers in healthcare. The Esther Moore Chandler Scholarship, which is for $5,000, is set up to help a student throughout their college pathway rather than a one-time gift.

The recipient of the Rural Health Collaborative scholarship is Alyssa Mays. She is currently attending Marietta College and is pursuing a PhD in Biomedical Sciences.

Kiersten Spires was chosen for one of the two Adams County Medical Foundation scholarships. She is currently attending Ohio State University and plans to become a Doctor of Audiology. Jacey Farley was chosen for the second ACMF scholarship. She is a senior at Manchester High School and will be attending Shawnee State University to pursue a career in Radiologic Technology.

The Ashley Scholarship was awarded to Braxlynn McClanahan. Braxlynn is currently a Pharmacy graduate student at Cedarville University.

The recipient of the Stevens Scholarship is Kirsten Campbell. Kirsten is attending Wright State University to obtain her bachelor’s degree in Nursing.

Olivia Lewis received the Mathias Scholarship. Olivia is a student at West Union High School and plans to pursue a degree in Nursing.

The Esther Moore Chandler Scholarship was awarded to Molly Fuller. She is a student at Ohio University and plans to graduate with a Masters Degree in Speech-Language Pathology. Molly will receive this scholarship annually until she completes her studies.

ACMF wishes to acknowledge the donors: Saundra Stevens Family, Sharon Ashley, The Esther Moore Chandler Family, The Children of Dr. Dale L. Mathias Jr., M.D., the Rural Health Collaborative, and The Adams County Medical Foundation.

To date, the Adams County Medical Foundation has awarded over $68,000 in scholarships to local students thanks to its generous donors.