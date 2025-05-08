Submitted News

On Monday, April 28, the Manchester Elementary School Afterschool Program proudly concluded its spring community service initiative with a river sweep at Manchester Riverfront Park. From 3 – 5 p.m., students and staff worked together to clean up the riverfront, covering the stretch from Washington Street to Adams Street. The group collected four full bags of litter, helping to restore the natural beauty of the area and protect the local environment.

This cleanup was the final event in the recent series of community service projects focused on keeping our neighborhoods clean and safe. Over the past several weeks, students in the program have participated in a variety of efforts to give back to the community, learning the value of stewardship, responsibility, and teamwork. The river sweep served as a meaningful capstone to this effort, offering a hands-on experience in environmental care.

The MES Afterschool Program is especially grateful to the Foundation for Ohio River Education (FORE) for providing the supplies that made this event possible. Their support helped empower the students to take action and make a tangible difference in our community.

Manchester Elementary is incredibly proud of their students for their dedication and hard work. The MES Afterschool Program is committed to not only supporting academic growth but also fostering civic responsibility and a sense of pride in the community. Thanks everyone who supported their efforts and the program is looking forward to future opportunities to make a positive impact.