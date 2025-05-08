Prepared for the bright sunshine, Manchester’s Allen Will carries the baton in the Boys 4 x 800 relay. *Photo by Mark CArpenter)

Peebles’ sophomore Elijah Gammon placed second overall in the Boys Long Jump at last week’s Manchester Invitational. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

North Adam’s Grace DeAtley competes in the Girls Shot Put event at the April 30 Manchester Invitational. DeAtley and the Lady Devils were the team champions of the meet. (Photo by Michelle Roades)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The weather last week was not very cooperative for most spring sports events but on Wednesday, April 30 the sun came through and nine girls and boys track teams gathered at Manchester High School to compete in the 2025 Manchester Invitational. Other than the host Greyhounds, teams from West Union, Peebles, North Adams, Portsmouth Notre Dame, Ripley, Fayetteville, Northwest and Blanchester enjoyed the warm and sunny weather and day of competition.

After a slate full of spirited competition, the team titles for the day went to the Peebles boys and the North Adams girls. There were a number of outstanding individual accomplishments at the meet, including Manchester senior Madison Dunn, who won the Girls 100M, 200M and 400M, setting a new school record in the 400 with her time of 59.28.

North Adams girls track coach Kelly Boerger spoke about her team’s effort and progress.

“Our girls are a competitive group and that helps them push each other to continue to work hard, day in and day out,” said Boerger. “We are still working out some kinks to find the right events for everyone but overall I am thrilled with the team’s progress so far this season.”

“Winning the West Union and Manchester Invitationals was great but we’ve got some long range goals that we are working towards, so I’m excited to see how the rest of the season plays out.”

Following are the Adams County athletes who finished in the top five of their events, with the first place winners in bold.

Boys 100M Dash: 1. Brandon Rayburn, Peebles (11.48); 3. Amillion Brown, Manchester (11.82); 4. Coy Fogle, North Adams (11.96)

Boys 200M Dash: 1. Beau Hesler, North Adams (22.81); 2. Brandon Rayburn, Peebles (22.85); 4. Amillion Brown, Manchester (24.25)

Boys 400M Dash: 1. Joel Blythe, Manchester (53.54); 2. Connor Gross, Peebles (55.22); 3. Braylan Roberts, Manchester (55.39); 4. Colyn Sims, Peebles (55.81); 5. Adam Cooper, West Union (56.21)

Boys 800M Run: 1. Dalton Pence, North Adams (2:08.09); 2. Ryan Mack, Manchester (2:12.14); 3. Ryan Butcher-Raines, Manchester (2:15.52); 4. Grady Myers, Peebles (2:17.75); 5. Logan Caldwell, West Union (2:20.51)

Boys 1600M Run: 2. Ryan Butcher-Raines, Manchester (4:56.58); 3. Grady Myers, Peebles (5:03.26); 4. Calen Vogler, Peebles (5:14.56)

Boys 3200M Run: 2. Calen Vogler, Peebles (11:52.35); 3. Justin Jones, Manchester (13:14.73); 4. Michael Skinner, West Union (13:32.03); 5. Aiden Jones, Manchester (13:39.33)

Boys 110M Hurdles: 1. Isaiah Abbott, Manchester (18.07); 3. Elijah Gammon, Peebles (18.23); 4. Allen Will, Manchester (19.52)

Boys 300M Hurdles: 1. Coy Fogle, North Adams (42.42); 2. Mason Gilliam, Manchester (45.52); 3. Aiden Arrasmith, Peebles (45.63); 4. Ian Raines, North Adams (46.32)

Boys 4 x 100 Relay: 2. Peebles (47.10); 3. Manchester (48.56); 4. West Union (49.22); 5. North Adams (49.39)

Boys 4 x 200 Relay: 1. Peebles (1:38.14); 2. Manchester (1:39.54); 4. North Adams (1:45.49)

Boys 4 x 400 Relay: 1. North Adams (3:35.59); 2. Manchester (3:41.39); 3. Peebles (3:45.72); 5. West Union (4:06.93)

Boys 4 x 800 Relay: 1. North Adams (9:09.78); 2. Peebles (9:40.78); 4. West Union (9:59.92); 5. Manchester (10:23.49)

Boys High Jump: 1. Jakab Thompson, West Union (5’10”); 4. Aiden Arrasmith, Peebles (5’4”); 5. Leland Snyder, Peebles (5’4”)

Boys Long Jump: 2. Elijah Gammon, Peebles (18’1.25”); 3. Wyatt Stepp, Peebles (17’10”); 4. Andrew Daley, West Union (17’5.25”); 5. Amillion Brown, Manchester (17’4”)

Boys Discus: 2. Caleb DeAtley, North Adams (140’9”); 3. Mason Gilliam, Manchester (114’4”); 4. Brylee Mills, West Union (108’2”); 5. Tanner Bennington, Peebles (97’9”)

Boys Shot Put: 1. Brylee Mills, West Union (42’2.5”); 2. Colton McChesney, Manchester (38’4”); 3. Wyatt Johnson, North Adams (37’11”); 4. Kane Scott, Manchester (33’5”)

Girls 100M Dash: 1. Madison Dunn, Manchester (13.02); 3. Kinsley Fogle, North Adams (13.88); 4. Addison Elam, Manchester (13.92)

Girls 200M Dash: 1. Madison Dunn, Manchester (26.71); 2. Addison Ormes, North Adams (28.75); 4. Jo Teeter, West Union (30.07); 5. Gabrielle Arnett, Manchester (30.30)

Girls 400M Dash: 1. Madison Dunn, Manchester (59.28); 3. Ella Shupert, West Union (1:05.96); 4. McKenna Shelton, North Adams (1:08.43); 5. Ellie Bosko, North Adams (1:13.96)

Girls 800M run: 2. Ella Shupert, West Union (2:39.48); 3. Madelyn Napier, Manchester (2:48.02); 4. Katelynn Boerger, North Adams (3:12.45)

Girls 1600M Run: 2. Emma Hurst, Manchester (6:07.21); 3. Stella Rhonemus, West Union (6:15.93); 4. Madison Lejzerowicz, Manchester (6:25.00); 5. Sadie Armstrong, West Union (6:32.17)

Girls 3200M Run: 2. Emma Hurst, Manchester (13:56.21); 3. Stella Rhonemus, West Union (14:11.86); 4. Madison Lejzerowicz, Manchester (14:22.00); 5. Alyssa McAdams, North Adams (14:30.78)

Girls 100M Hurdles: 3. Jessa Tadlock, Manchester (19:15); 4. Jocleyn Hall, West Union (19.91); 5. Morgan Wheeler, North Adams (20.07)

Girls 300M Hurdles: 1. Bella Gray, North Adams (52.79); 3. Jocelyn Hall, West Union (54.11); 4. Tatum Grooms, North Adams (56.52)

Girls 4 x 100 Relay: 1. North Adams (53.63); 3. West Union (58.07)

Girls 4 x 200 Relay: 2. West Union (2:02.59); 3. Manchester (2:02.86)

Girls 4 x 400 Relay: 1. North Adams (4:29.13); 2. West Union (4:38.48); 3. Manchester (5:13.78

Girls 4 x 800 Relay: 1. West Union (11:13.33); 2. North Adams (12:42.13)

Girls Long Jump: 4. Jaida Harrison, North Adams (13’9.25”)

Girls Discus: 1. Eden Bosko, North Adams (110’9”): 2. Ellie Bosko, North Adams (96’5”); 3. Shelbi Weakley, West Union (91’8”); 4. Carlee Campbell, Manchester (85’4”); 5. Kiera Scott, Peebles (82’3”)

Girls Shot Put: 1. Mia Kingsley, North Adams (33’7.5”); 2. Madison White, West Union (30’10.5”); 4. Shelbi Weakley, West Union (28’4”); 5. Madison Curtis, Manchester (27’9”)

2025 Manchester Invitational Team Standings

Girls: North Adams 129, West Union 103, Manchester 93, Portsmouth Notre Dame 51, Ripley 50, Fayetteville 49, Northwest 44, Blanchester 31, Peebles 13

Boys: Peebles 132. Manchester 127, North Adams 103, Blanchester 76, West Union 60, Portsmouth Notre Dame 35, Ripley 32, Northwest 21, Fayetteville 20