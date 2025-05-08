By Julia McCane-Knox

Dive into a week full of imagination, exploration, and fun at your local Adams County Public Library! With exciting programs for kids, teens, and families, there’s no better place to discover new interests, make friends, and enjoy time together this May. From themed Storytimes to hands-on activities and movie magic, your library is the place to be.

Start with a playful learning experience at one of our Storytime sessions. Fox Storytime with Bingo kicks off at the North Adams Library at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13. On Wednesday, May 14, X-Ray Storytime lands at the Peebles Library at 11 a.m., followed by two chances to explore the five senses at Senses Storytime. First at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, then again at 5 p.m. on Thursday, both at the Manchester Library. And don’t miss another chance to dive into bones and body science at X-Ray Storytime at the West Union Library at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 15. These sessions are perfect for sparking curiosity in young readers through stories, songs, and hands-on learning.

Kids aged 6 to 11 can head outside for Frisbee Golf at the North Adams Library at 3 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday, May 14 and 15. Move your body and enjoy some fresh air with friends. Prefer a challenge for your brain instead? Join us at the Manchester Library on Thursday, May 15, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. for an afternoon of riddles, brain teasers, and secret codes. Or, if digital adventures are more your speed, jump into the blocky world of Minecraft at the West Union Library on Saturday, May 17 at 3 p.m. Play on library computers, build wild creations, and collaborate with others in this creative gaming session.

Teens ages 12 to 18 are invited to get building at Teen Time: K’NEX Construction, happening at the North Adams Library on Thursday, May 15, from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Use your imagination and engineering skills to create unique structures with our K’NEX kits. Whether you’re building tall towers or wild inventions, this program is a fun and relaxed way to try something new.

Looking for a way to unwind as a family? Join us for Movie Afternoon at the Peebles Library on Saturday, May 17, from 1 – 3 p.m. Enjoy complimentary popcorn and drinks while you watch a family-friendly movie. For more screen-free fun, check out Family Game Time at the West Union Library at 11 a.m. the same day. Pull up a chair, pick a game, and enjoy playing together.

The library is bursting with opportunities for fun, discovery, and connection. Whether you’re solving puzzles, enjoying stories, watching a movie, or playing games, these events are a great way to connect, learn, and laugh. Contact us for more information. Manchester

Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.