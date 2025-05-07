Roger Lee Hendrickson, age 68 years of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 4, 2025 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Roger was born November 28, 1956 in Adams County to the late Clarence and Naomi (Stout) Hendrickson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Allen, Randy and Rick Hendrickson and sisters Rita Bridges and Pamela Hendrickson.

He leaves behind six sisters, Patricia Poole of Milford, Linda Bridges of Florida, Phyllis Hughes of Seaman, Carolyn Dedman of Milford, Vira Wylie of Seaman and Nancy Grooms of West Union; four brothers, Adrian Hendrickson of Seaman, Steve Hendrickson of Winchester, Rob Hendrickson of Seaman and Ronnie Hendrickson of Seaman; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 12, 2025 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 1 p.m., with Gene Tolle officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

