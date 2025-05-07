North Adams third baseman Marley Whalen was 1 for 2 and scored twice as the Lady Devils downed West Union in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action. (Photo by Tim Daulton)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The North Adams lady Devils softball squad picked up their sixth win in convincing fashion last week as they hosted the West Union Lady Dragons and sent their visitors back home smarting from a 12-2 run-rule defeat.

The two teams met in Seaman on April 30 and the Lady Devils struck early and often, scoring 11 times in their first three at-bats and bashing out 11 hits, four for extra bases, in cruising to the win that improved their season mark to 6-11 overall, 4-4 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play. The loss dropped West Union to 2-10, and still looking for their first conference victory, standing at 0-7.

West Union starter Addison Mashburn did not survive the first inning as the Lady Devils went single, single, walk, walk, hit by pitch, and single to score four times and grab the early advantage. As North Adams pitcher Carlee Garrison fanned five of the first seven West Union hitters, the Lady Devils added one in the bottom of the second off of reliever Lauren Ellis on a triple to right by Paige Evans and a run-scoring single off the bat of Marley Whalen.

The Lady Dragons sliced two runs off their deficit in the top half of the third when a two-out single by Mashburn scored Emmy Stapleton and an Olivia Lewis two-bagger brought Mashburn across to make it 5-2.

