News Release

A new era of healthcare begins in Maysville with the launch of Main Street Primary Care & Aesthetics, a practice dedicated to providing comprehensive and patient centered care for the community. Formerly known as Family Practice Associates, the clinic officially transitioned under new ownership on March 14, promising a fresh start with a blend of comprehensive primary care and cutting-edge aesthetic treatments for the community.

Leading this exciting venture as owner and nurse practitioner is Tina Gifford, APRN, a highly experienced medical professional with over three decades dedicated to the field. Gifford brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for family-centered, holistic care, honed through years of specialization in emergency care, pediatric care, women’s health, and chronic care management. Holding a Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University and board-certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, Gifford is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care and also offers select aesthetic services to help patients feel their best.

“Our vision for Main Street Primary Care & Aesthetics is to be a true partner in our community’s health journey,” says Gifford. “We are committed to offering convenient and comprehensive primary care services, ensuring our patients have access to timely medical attention when they need it most, alongside aesthetic options that enhance their well-being and confidence.”

A cornerstone of the practice’s compassionate care is Carla Story, APRN, a dedicated provider who has been a valued member of the clinic since 2021. Holding a Master of Science degree in Nursing from Walden University, Carla’s commitment to providing exceptional care is further underscored by her board certification as a nurse practitioner through the American Nurses Credentialing Center. With an impressive 17-year tenure in the medical field, she brings a wealth of diverse experience, including providing comfort and support in hospice care, managing complex needs in long-term care settings, delivering comprehensive family practice services, and specializing in advanced wound care. Known for her attentive listening skills, thorough approach to healthcare, and genuine dedication to serving the Maysville community, Carla also provides select aesthetic treatments to complement the practice’s holistic approach to care.

The practice is also eagerly anticipating the arrival in June of Dr. Larien Kearns, who brings over 43 years of diverse medical experience, particularly in general medicine. A graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Medicine in 1982, Dr. Kearns’ extensive background will be a significant asset to the primary care services offered at Main Street Primary Care & Aesthetics.

On the aesthetics side, Kassi Sergent, APRN, offers her dedicated expertise to those seeking to enhance their natural beauty and well-being. Board-certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, Sergent has cultivated over 12 years of medical experience, starting as a medical assistant, then becoming a registered nurse before earning her Master of Science in Nursing from Colorado Technical University and becoming a nurse practitioner. She specializes in providing Jeuveau treatments, a modern neurotoxin for effective facial line smoothing.

Main Street Primary Care & Aesthetics is committed to providing accessible and convenient care to the Maysville community. They offer acute same-day visits for those unexpected health concerns and a unique commitment to their patients’ peace of mind with 24-hour on-call access directly to their providers. This dedication to availability underscores their patient-first philosophy for the people of Maysville and surrounding areas.

The practice warmly welcomes new patients in Maysville and the surrounding region seeking a dedicated and experienced healthcare team. Whether you require routine primary care, need a prompt acute visit, or are interested in exploring aesthetic services to enhance your confidence, Main Street Primary Care & Aesthetics is ready to serve you.

Main Street Primary Care & Aesthetics is excited to embark on this new chapter in Maysville and looks forward to becoming a cornerstone of health and wellness in the community. Call 606-759-7878 to schedule an appointment or for more information.