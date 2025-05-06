Adam L. Ralston, 46, of Bedford, PA entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 surrounded by his loving family at Altoona Hospital in PA. Adam was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on May 28, 1978 to Richard L. and Linda Kay (Atkins) Ralston. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Larissa (Rose) Ralston, stepdaughter Emerson Estlow, sister Elizabeth (Jen) Ralston; nephews MacKenzie & Aaron Joseph, niece Bela, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Adam graduated from Bedford High School in 1996 and joined the Army Rangers serving in the 2nd and 75th Ranger Battalion in Tacoma, WA. After discharge, he graduated from Central Washington University, with a degree in sports medicine and worked as a physical therapist. He spent 15 years deploying as a defense contractor in the Middle East and Africa and was currently working in support of those contracts.

Adam was a Master Mason from Eastern Star Lodge #55 F&AM in Franklin, OH; a member of Bedford Elks Lodge No. 1707; a lifetime member of the American Legion, Bedford Post 113; a member of the United States Parachute Association; and belonged to countless other Veteran, hunting, fishing and outdoor organizations.

He played baseball and rugby in college and as a semi-professional for the Cincinnati Rugby Football Club. In the past, he raced motocross, rode bulls in rodeos, went scuba diving and rock climbing, and shot skeet and trap. He was a professional skydiver, certified as a Tandem and Accelerated Free-Fall instructor with more than 5,000 jumps, and was a member of Team Fastrax. Adam loved the outdoors, especially working on the farm or hanging out “at the river.” He also enjoyed skiing, golfing, fishing, fly fishing, hunting, archery, but especially hiking with his number one hiking partner, his beloved Labrador, Sage.

Adam will be remembered for his kindness, positive attitude, and dedication to his family and his country. He was also an organ donor which exemplifies his giving spirit. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A celebration of life will be on Saturday, May 17,2025 at 1PM at the Rome Church in Rome, Ohio.