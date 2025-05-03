By Julia McCane-Knox

At your local library, there’s something exciting for everyone this May, from hands-on crafts and engaging science experiments to relaxing adult programs. Whether you’re a parent of a curious preschooler, an energetic grade schooler, a tech-loving teen, or an adult looking for a creative break, you’ll find a welcoming space and activities tailored just for you.

One of the most cherished programs we offer is Storytime for preschoolers. This program is more than just stories – it’s an experience – a time to grow, laugh, sing, and learn. This month, our themed Storytimes include a heartfelt Mother’s Day celebration and a journey into the wonders of weather and treasure maps. Join us for Mother’s Day Storytime at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, May 6, at the North Adams Library and again at 11 a.m., on Thursday, May 8, at the West Union Library. On Wednesday, May 7, come to the Peebles Library at 11 a.m. for our Weather Storytime. Then, set sail for an adventure during X Marks the Spot Storytime at the Manchester Library, held twice: First at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, May 7, and 5 p.m., on Thursday, May 8. These special events will include children’s songs, crafts, and delightful stories.

Another enriching opportunity for little ones is Playtime in the Library, happening from 3 – 6 p.m., on Wednesday, May 7, at the Manchester Library. Kids from birth to age five are invited to explore sensory activities and independent play. This experience helps build vocabulary, fine motor skills, and social interaction, all through the joy of play.

For children ages 6 – 11, we’ve got some exciting hands-on learning coming up. Visit the North Adams Library on Wednesday, May 7, at 3 p.m. for a STEAM program where kids can create a DIY Newton’s Cradle and discover the principles of physics. This program makes science fun! Also, don’t miss Crafternoon at the West Union Library every Thursday at 3 p.m., where kids can explore their creativity through games, crafts, experiments, and puzzles.

Teens ages 12 – 18 can dive into the world of tech and creativity with Nintendo Lab Creations at Teen Time. Come to the North Adams Library on Thursday, May 8, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. to explore the Nintendo Labo Kit and see how your ideas come to life through gaming and building.

Adults, you haven’t been forgotten! At the Peebles Library on Thursday, May 8, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., take part in a Resin Art session where you can create personalized keychains, earrings, or necklaces. We’ll even entertain the kids so you can relax and enjoy some well-deserved crafting time. And if you’re looking for a bit of calm, stop by the Manchester

Library on Friday, May 9, at 2:30 p.m. for the Adult Coloring Club. We’ll provide the materials; you bring your creativity and unwind.

We invite you to experience the joy, learning, and connection daily at the library. If you have questions about these programs or need more details, give us a call! Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591. Visit us online at adamscolibrary.org for more library news. We can’t wait to see you in the library!