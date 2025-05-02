Submitted News

Setting Appalachian Ohio students up for success is a critical part of creating a region abundant with possibilities. That’s why many donors to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) have created scholarship funds focused on encouraging the pursuit of post-secondary education. The citizens of Appalachian Ohio know that setting their students up for success is one of the most beneficial things they can do for the region.

FAO partners with the West Union Schools Alumni & Friends Educational Fund. The West Union Schools Alumni & Friends Educational Fund was created to support the educational purposes and activities as determined by the West Union Schools Alumni & Friends Endowment Committee.

In 2025, West Union Schools Alumni & Friends Educational Fund is awarding five scholarships to graduating seniors of West Union High School. Olivia Lewis, daughter of Lisa and Chad Lewis, will be attending Shawnee State University and major in Nursing. Ryken Copas, son of Amber and Jonathan Copas, will be attend The Ohio State University and major in Computer Programming. Miley Smith, daughter of Kimberly and Kenneth Smith, will be attending Shawnee State University and major in Dental Hygiene. Ashlah Staten, daughter of Juliana and Kevin Staten, will be attending Rio Grande University and major in Nursing. Trae Grooms, son of Shelly and Brandon Grooms, will be attending Southeast Lineman School to be a Lineman. Each student will receive $1,000 for the 2025-26 academic year and another $1,000 for the 2026-27 academic year provided they maintain and high GPA and remain in good standing.

To date the West Union Schools Alumni & Friends Educational Fund has granted in excess of $60,000 in gifts and scholarships. If you would like to make a contribution or are interested in how you can help, please contact Dennis Sizemore or send your donation to West Union Schools Alumni & Friends Educational Fund; P.O. Box 444; West Union, Ohio 45693.