This rendering is what the new Adams County Welcome Center will look like upon completion. (Photo courtesy of Tom Cross)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

After years of planning, construction is well underway for the new Adams County Welcome Center at Adams Lake State Park, a project that promises to transform the way visitors experience and engage with the county’s many attractions. The Welcome Center is the result of a cohesive partnership between Ohio State Parks, the Ohio Legislature, the Adams County Commissioners, Adams County Economic & Community Development, The Nature Conservancy, and the Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau.

“We’re excited to announce the construction of the new Adams County Welcome Center at Adams Lake. This project is all about boosting tourism and making sure visitors get the best first impression of our county. The Welcome Center will help highlight everything that makes Adams County special, from our beautiful natural spots to the great local businesses and attractions. We’re confident this will not only draw more visitors to our area but also create new opportunities for our community to grow and thrive,” the Adams County Board of Commissioners released in a joint statement.

Tom Cross, Director of the Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau, recently discussed the significance of the move from their current office to the new state-of-the-art Welcome Center. Cross emphasized that while moving is a logistical challenge, the benefits far outweigh any temporary inconveniences. “Moving is not a big deal,” said Cross. “It just takes a lot of hands on deck. We’ve got storage space, and it’s going to take a few weeks once construction gets done.”

The new Welcome Center is strategically located to maximize visitor exposure. Overlooking Adams Lake, the location is not only scenic but also easily accessible for travelers exploring the area. “Out there, we’ll have a lot more people come by. It’s beautiful too,” Cross said.

Aside from improved visibility, one major feature of the new Welcome Center will be the addition of modern public restrooms for visitors to Adams Lake. For years, the park lacked proper restroom facilities due to the absence of a sewage system. Thanks to infrastructure improvements made several years ago, sewage lines were extended north of West Union, allowing the project to become a reality.

Inside the Welcome Center, visitors will find a lobby and reception area, two offices, a workroom with storage, and a restroom for staff. An outside entrance will provide park goers with access to public restrooms and a water fountain. The Welcome Center will also feature a large front porch, furnished by Miller’s Bakery and Furniture, where visitors can relax in the shade, enjoy lunch, and take in the scenic view of the lake.

The idea of a Welcome Center at Adams Lake had been a long-standing goal of the Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau. It gained momentum when former county commissioners Brian Baldridge, Paul Worley, and Steve Caraway prioritized the project. Later, with Baldridge’s election to the Ohio House of Representatives, additional support was secured. In 2021, $350,000 from the State Capital Budget was allocated to the project. After the pandemic led to rising construction costs, Representative Justin Pizzulli and Senator Terry Johnson were able to secure an additional $350,000 in 2024, bringing the total state investment to $700,000.

The Nature Conservancy contributed $20,000 early on, followed by another $25,000 grant specifically for educational and informational displays. The Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau also contributed $5,000 toward the project. AxCraft General Contractors was awarded the construction contract with a winning bid of $539,000, and David Stone of TSHD Architects designed the facility.

The Welcome Center’s construction is progressing rapidly, with contractors estimating completion by early July 2025. Cross shared that although there will be a period of transition as the office moves to the new site and final interior touches are completed, day-to-day operations will continue without interruption.

For Cross and the Bureau, the new Welcome Center represents more than just a new office — it is the fulfillment of a vision to showcase Adams County’s rich natural beauty, history, and attractions in a welcoming, modern setting. “After three previous locations, the Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau will finally have a permanent home,” Cross said. “This new location will enable Adams County tourism to reach untold numbers of visitors and locals. Our plans are to highlight what makes Adams County special and promote what draws visitors and generates tourism. A lot of hands turned the wheels to make this happen.”

Visitors stopping by the new Welcome Center will be able to access brochures and information about hiking, lodging, Amish shops, Serpent Mound, festivals, quilt barns, nature preserves, outdoor recreation, and other local attractions. Cross envisions the Center featuring beautiful displays, live camera feeds, and modern technology to help visitors experience Adams County’s highlights the moment they walk in the door.

“We really have the opportunity to build something that showcases the best of Adams County,” Cross said. “When people come in, they’ll see beautiful pictures of Adams County, and they’ll feel it right away.”

From its scenic location at Adams Lake to its thoughtful design, the Welcome Center is set to become a true gateway for visitors to the county. “It will continually evolve over time,” Cross said. “We’ll keep improving it to make sure it represents Adams County in the best possible way.”

As constructioncontinues and preparations are made for a grand opening, Cross noted that many individuals and organizations have helped make the Welcome Center a reality. “There has been a handful of people that have really turned the wheels on this thing and got it going. Without them, this wouldn’t have happened,” he said.

For Adams County, the new Welcome Center marks a major milestone — a lasting investment in its future as a destination for travelers near and far, and a celebration of the community’s natural beauty and heritage.