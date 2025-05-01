Senior Jacob Day was 2 for 4 with a run batted in as West Union downed New Boston 9-7 in non-conference action on April 22. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After dropping five game in a row, the West Union Dragons bounced back in a nice way last week, winning two consecutive contests, both of the non-conference variety. The two “W’s” improved Coach Brian Day’s squad of nine to 4-7 on the spring.

On April 22, the Dragons hosted the New Boston Tigers, taking a big early lead and then hanging on late to escape with a 9-7 victory.

After starter Jacob day held the Tigers scoreless in the top of the first, the West Union offense wasted not time getting down to business,s coring five times in the bottom half. Jentezen Dryden led off with a base hot and later scored on a throwing error as he successfully stole third base. Jase Morgan walked, Day singled and Ian Abbott was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Morgan came home on a wild pitch for the inning’s second run and Day swiped home for the third. Abbott also came in on a wild pitch to make it 4-0 and a base hit by Ashton Ferguson plated Nic Barnett, who had earlier been hit by a pitch.

West Union added one in the bottom of the second when Dryden singled for the second consecutive inning and came home on a Day base hit.

The Tigers made things much more interesting when they picked up two runs in the top of the third and three more in the top of the fourth, driving Day from the mound in favor of reliever Owen Davis. In the top of the sixth, New Boston came all the way back and scored twice to take a 7-6 lead, but the Dragons answered that rally quite rapidly, reclaiming the lead with a three-spot in the bottom of the sixth to go up 9-7. Davis held the Tigers scoreless in the top of the seventh to wrap up the Dragons’ third win of the season.

A trio of players contributed two hits in the victory- Jentezen Dryden, Jacob Day and Ashton Ferguson and the Dragons took full advantage of five walks and two hit batters to produce the win. Owen Davis got the win in relief, throwing 3 2/3 innings and striking out seven.

The Dragons piggybacked that momentum two days later with an 11-7 road win at Eastern Pike, leaving them at 4-7 as this busy week’s play began. On Monday, West Union was on the turf at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe, facing the Fairfield Lions, followed up on Tuesday by a home game with the North Adams Green Devils. Weather permitting, conference play continues on Thursday with a trip to Fayetteville and Friday with a trip to Eastern Brown. On Saturday, the Dragons will be on the road again at Robertson County for a non-conference battle.