By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Ohio voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, May 6, for a special election that could shape the future of the state’s public infrastructure for years to come. The sole statewide issue on the ballot — Issue 2 — proposes a constitutional amendment that would allow the state to issue up to $2.5 billion in general obligation bonds over the next decade to fund critical infrastructure projects.

If passed, Issue 2 would authorize the state to finance capital improvements for local governments and other public entities. Eligible projects would include upgrades to roads and bridges, wastewater treatment plants, water supply systems, stormwater and sanitary facilities, and solid waste disposal systems.

Supporters of the amendment, introduced by a joint resolution of the General Assembly, argue that investing in infrastructure is essential to maintaining public health and safety, creating and preserving jobs, and improving Ohio’s overall economic welfare.

Under the proposal, the total principal amount of bonds issued could not exceed $2.5 billion over a 10-year span. Any unused authorization from one fiscal year could be carried over into future years. Bonds issued under the amendment must mature no later than 30 years after their issuance.

The amendment would also give the General Assembly the authority to enact laws to implement the bond program, including promoting the use of Ohio-made materials and labor where possible.

Critics caution that while the infrastructure needs are real, the state must be mindful of adding to its debt load.

Early voting for the May 6 election is already underway, and officials are urging residents to make a plan to vote. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Voters should bring a valid photo ID or other acceptable identification to cast their ballot.

A “YES” vote will approve the amendment and allow the issuance of the bonds. A “NO” vote will reject the amendment, leaving current funding mechanisms in place.

For more information about voting locations, early voting hours, and what identification is needed, visit the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.