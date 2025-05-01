News Release

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently visited Southern State Community College to tour its state-of-the-art Engineering and Computer Science classroom space, highlighting the institution’s role in preparing students for high-demand careers in technology and innovation.

During the visit, Governor DeWine met with the College’s administrative team to learn more about hands-on learning initiatives, cutting-edge lab facilities, and workforce development partnerships that support the region’s growing tech economy. The tour included a viewing of the electrical switch vehicle that is housed in the engineering space, as well as a tour of the computer science and 3-D printing lab and the newly constructed cyber range lab.

The President of Southern State, Dr. Nicole Roades, expressed gratitude for the Governor’s visit and emphasized the importance of continued investment in workforce education. “We are proud to provide our students with skills that directly connect them to real-world careers,” Roades said. “This visit reinforces our shared commitment to accessible, high-quality education.”

The visit reflects a broader state initiative to expand STEM education and workforce pipelines through community colleges. Southern State continues to lead with innovative programs designed to meet the needs of students and industry alike.