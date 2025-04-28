Brandon Michael Crawford, age 44 of Seaman, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 26, 2025 at his home surrounded by loved ones.

He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on July 23, 1980, the son of the late Gregory Lynn Burns.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth Ivan and Della Mae Vogler, Dale and Patty Burns and John and Dorothy Crawford; two loving uncles, Mike Burns and Jake Vogler; and one beloved aunt, Christy Sparks.

He is survived by his adored mother, Patty (Vogler) Burns; brother, Justin (Mackenzie) Burns; one sister, Tiffany Pickerill; two very ornery nephews, Landyn Jacob Pickerill and Dax Gregory Dale Burns; two beautiful nieces, Camryn Lynn Pickerill and Tenzlee Marie Burns, all of Seaman; and a brother, BJ Crawford of Texas. He was loved by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He attended W3CU Church in Winchester and was a devoted donor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, 2025, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes, Lewis-Sullivan Chapel in Seaman. Funeral services are scheduled the following day on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home, with Pastor Michael Parks officiating. Burial will follow in the Sugar Tree Ridge Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, Tennessee 38105; www.stjude.org/whoyouhelp.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in the online guestbook.